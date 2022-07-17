Spiritual editorial: Is it OK to ask God, “Why?”

Recently I have witnessed our nation struggling with the heartache, frustration, and disappointment of dealing with deadly violence. I am often asking myself and God, “Why?”

Why would such a loving God allow such evil acts? Why would anyone kill another person, especially one of an innocent age or who has said or done nothing to warrant such evil? Why is our society today such a hostile environment? And is it truly OK to ask God, “Why?”

I am reminded of Ruth Graham who said: “When life becomes burdensome and all but impossible to bear, often the only question we have to ask is, "‘Why?’"

I have heard people say, “You can not ask God ‘why?’” Yes, we can. We are actually in good company when we ask God “why?” as we read how many heroes of the faith have also asked God this question (Wright, Norman H. “Quiet Times for Those Who Grieve”).

Even Jesus, while on the cross, asked God, “Why?” In Matthew 27:46, Jesus cried out from the cross, “My God, my God, why have you forsaken me?” (ESV). By Jesus’ own words, we are given permission to ask, “Why?”

The weeping prophet, Jeremiah, expressed many times through his life, “Why?”. He experienced many challenging times in his life and ministry, yet he never gave up. He believed strongly, “The steadfast love of the LORD never ceases; his mercies never come to an end; they are new every morning; great is your faithfulness. ‘The LORD is my portion,’ says my soul, ‘therefore I will hope in him’” (Lamentations 3:22-24 ESV).

Just because we ask God “Why?” does not mean we do not have faith. We all will experience hurt, disappointment, frustration, and even grief sometimes in our lives. However, it does not mean we lack faith in God to overcome these difficulties.

One of the hardest problems we must process is when life does not work out the way we envisioned it. Many of us have had to deal with the loss of our loved ones. Yet as we question, we must evaluate the problem from the context of community. Jesus knew we could not live this life alone.

God created us to be in communities, families, nations, and churches, so we might be able to come alongside one another and share the hurt with one another. We have similar frustrations and disappointments, as well as similar triumphs and joys. Jesus said in John 16:33, that we will overcome difficult times, but not through anything we do. He states, “In the world you will have tribulation. But take heart; I have overcome the world.”

Then what will solve our pain? Our ability to rise above the hurt will come by a peace that only God brings through His presence. It is then that we begin to know how much He loves us.

I will leave you with this final thought from Dr. Charles Stanley: “The God of all comfort can lovingly touch all heartache, despair, darkness, pain, evil, and desperation. Your tribulations are severe. Your path is hard. Your conditions are bleak. Your outlook is dim. But the God of all comfort — the God who Himself has suffered indescribably at the hands of people — will aid you, encourage you, strengthen you, and guide you.”

I do not know where you are, nor what you have gone through. I do not know if you have been asking, “Why?” a lot lately, as I have. What I do know is that God is bigger than your and my “Why?” questions and He is okay in us asking Him questions. My prayer is for us to experience the peace that only God can bring as we experience victory over the sufferings of this world.

---

The opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints expressed in this editorial do not necessarily reflect the opinions, beliefs, and viewpoints of NorthcentralPa.com.

Keep your news local

Access to independent, local news is important, do you agree?

We work hard to deliver timely, relevant news, for free. 100% of your contribution to NorthcentralPa.com goes directly to helping us cover news and events in the region.