The Chevy Silverado 1500 has secured the top spot in the Large Light Duty Pickup segment, per the results of the latest 2022 J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS). For those readers who may be unaware, the annual J.D. Power IQS is now in its 36th year, ranking major car brands and individual vehicle models based on responses from new-vehicle lessees and owners. The latest 2022 study is based on survey responses from 84,165 individual 2022 model-year vehicle customers, all of whom were surveyed early in the ownership period. The study was fielded between February and May of 2022.

