Report: Oleksandr Zinchenko Talks Continue After Manchester City And Arsenal Agreed On Fee

By Dylan Mcbennett
City Transfer Room
 4 days ago

Oleksandr Zinchenko is today still in talks with Arsenal over a transfer. Manchester City and Arsenal yesterday agreed a fee of £30million for the player, and today talks between the player and Arsenal continue.

Talks are said to be progressing well, and once personal terms and salary is agreed, the deal should be concluded.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4I3JpQ_0gicfiay00
Zinchenko is set to join Arsenal. IMAGO / NurPhoto

According to Fabrizio Romano, talks between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Arsenal are continuing. The player and club are in talks over personal terms and salary, with the hopes of completing a deal early next week.

Arsenal and Manchester City agreed a fee worth £30million for the player, who is said to be open to leaving City in search of more regular game time.

City are expected to accelerate their pursuit of Marc Cucurella from Brighton once the Zinchenko deal is wrapped up. Brighton are awaiting a formal approach from Pep Guardiola's side regarding the player, who is said to be open to the move.

The Manchester club are set to make a £28million profit from Zinchenko, having signed him for £1.8million from UFA in Russia in 2016.

Arsenal will hope personal terms and salary are wrapped up fast and a deal can be concluded, with Mikel Arteta eager to have Zinchenko join the squad.

Pep Guardiola
Mikel Arteta
#Arsenal#Manchester City#2022 Fifa World Cup#Tottenham Hotspur#Ufa
Report: City Football Group Player Savinho Set To Join PSV On Loan

Having signed for French club Troyes just two weeks ago, Brazilian winger Savinho seems to be on the move again with a loan to PSV Eindhoven close to being completed. Troyes currently compete in the French Ligue one and are a part of the City Football Group ownership structure. The ownership group currently have 11 clubs under their umbrella, with the 'crown jewel' of those teams being Manchester City.
Kevin De Bruyne's Double Ensures Victory For Manchester City Against Club America

Manchester City kicked off their pre-season tour of the US with an easy enough victory against Mexico’s most decorated team Club America. Kevin De Bruyne opened the scoring with a beautiful effort on the edge of the box before Henry Martin scored the equaliser for America however just before half-time the former Wolfsburg man restored City's lead which won them the game.
