ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boise, ID

Idaho faith: Telling the American story, we can learn from the Gospels of Jesus

By The Rev. Joseph Farnes
Idaho Statesman
Idaho Statesman
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4SRFkM_0gicdu0s00

Humans love stories, fictional and nonfictional. A good story entertains us and creates a world that we momentarily inhabit; it lets us see the world and ourselves through different eyes.

We make sense of our own lives and make sense of historical events through the telling of stories. We connect events, ideas and facts together to tell a history. It’s how our brains comprehend the world.

Christians put the Gospel, the story of Jesus, at the center of our spirituality; however, in the Bible there are four written Gospels. These four each link together the life, teachings, miracles, death and resurrection of Jesus into a life-and-world-changing experience — each doing it their own way, not always agreeing in details.

And today, we Christians continue to retell the story of Jesus because it brings us meaning and fulfillment, it creates community, and it guides our lives. The story of Jesus is our story, one that gives our lives meaning.

But not all stories are life-giving. Some of them are downright false, like conspiracy theories that get more convoluted and complicated with each telling. And with mostly true stories, we may react badly when someone points out a problem with how we tell it. We fixate on how we tell the story rather than the truth of the story, and the story loses its ability to inspire, guide and unite.

Many generations were taught a simplistic story of history. In 1492, Columbus sailed the ocean blue and discovered the Americas. However, we all know that there were many Indigenous nations here long before Columbus. He wasn’t even the first European to set foot in the Americas.

The story that was told — and the many truths left out — made it sound like Columbus was a heroic discoverer, and thus he and his fellow countrymen had the right to take the “new” world, even though the Native Americans obviously inhabited the place.

The way we tell the American story has been too simplistic as well. We have told a story of liberty, but left out the ways in which liberty-loving Americans have denied liberty and justice to others. People were denied the right to vote based on their lack of wealth, their race, their gender — why else did we have to amend the Constitution? For centuries, Americans legally enslaved their fellow human beings, and some of those people were the founders of our nation.

Instead of facing the nuances of the story of America, many have responded by letting their feelings become more important than the facts. They feel that a nuanced story cannot inspire or unite. Imperfections must be glossed over for the sake of the story.

A nuanced story can be the most powerful of all. Remember when I said that there are four Gospels, each telling the story of Jesus? They are not consistent in details or sequence — and this is no threat to my faith. Each writer is telling me the story of Jesus their own way, to show me something about him. Each story helps me to love Jesus more, and I love telling the story of Jesus in my life and preaching.

What might a nuanced story of America be like? A story in which we can see freedom denied as well as the expansion of freedom? A story where the failure of the founders to secure liberty for all people is no threat, but a powerful reminder that We the People are the spirit of America, not the founders — and We the People are stronger when we secure liberty for all?

That’s a story of live-giving hope for a nation in turmoil, a story that can unite and inspire us all.

The Rev. Joseph Farnes serves as rector of All Saints Episcopal Church in Boise. The Idaho Statesman’s religion column features a rotation of writers from many different faiths and perspectives.

Comments / 9

myopinion
4d ago

only if you follow truthfully. so many people can't. they like distorting and picking the word apart and picking parts to justify there own radical beliefs. a lot of cults popping up. ⛪

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kmvt

Southern Idaho Pride hosts first Reading in Drag event

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — After a cancelation and a venue change, Southern Idaho Pride hosted their first reading with drag event at Mary Alice Park on Main Sunday afternoon. The family-friendly event saw a group of drag queens reading short children’s stories to groups of kids all around...
TWIN FALLS, ID
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Idaho Society
State
Idaho State
City
Boise, ID
Boise, ID
Society
Coeur d'Alene Press

THE VETERANS' PRESS: Hey Idaho veterans! Did you know?

Since Nov. 10, 2014, veterans who present valid documentation showing proof of honorable discharge from military service will be provided veteran designation on their Idaho Driver’s license or state-issued identification card. There is no charge to add the veteran designation to a new or renewed Idaho driver’s license or identification card. There will be a $15 duplicate card fee to add a veteran designation at any other time. The designation is permanent and will not incur any additional cost.
IDAHO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native Americans#Episcopal Church#Christians
News Radio 1310 KLIX

Why The Most Dangerous City in Idaho is Close to Where You Live

Living in Idaho, most of us feel pretty safe. The population is similar to or less than most major cities in the country, and the population is spread across the state with much farmland, mountains, and so much open area. Due to people being spread out and the population not being that much, it leads to less crime and feeling safer. The biggest threats in the state are the wildlife and nature more so than the people in the area. There is still crime, as there is with any place, but it doesn't seem to be as big of an issue. There are still dangerous places, and each state has to have a town that is dubbed, 'the most dangerous.' What town or city in Idaho is the most dangerous that you want to avoid?
POCATELLO, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
MIX 106

Mormon Crickets: Kuna, Idaho’s Most Unwanted New Residents

Mormon crickets are Kuna, Idaho's most unwanted residents! On Monday, July 18th, a member of the Kuna Must Know Facebook group shared an alarming post to the group's page. Drove out to Swan Falls dam a few days ago, and for about 4-6 miles, the road was covered with huge bugs. These had wings, too. They were BIG—maybe some other big, flying bugs happen to also swarm and were feeding on the bugs all over the road[?] Had to keep my windows rolled up since hundreds were flying and crashing [into] my windows and windshield. My car was covered with hundreds of them and the noise under my car from going over them was unreal. Black or dark brown, and white-spotted wings, [are] what [they] looked like to me. Any idea what they are? [I'm] new here, so I have no idea, and I have never seen anything like it.
KUNA, ID
Idaho Statesman

Idaho Statesman

Boise, ID
1K+
Followers
290
Post
587K+
Views
ABOUT

Nestled in the Treasure Valley where the desert meets the Rocky Mountains, Boise is one of the country's most likable and livable areas. Boise offers the cultural experiences of a large metropolitan area with the feel of a small town. The location and mild climate encourage a wide variety of outdoor recreation opportunities all within a short distance of downtown. Whether readers are tapping a keyboard, watching a video or combing through the newspaper, the Idaho Statesman connects them to what is happening in their community and the world.

 https://www.idahostatesman.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy