Alcohol a suspected factor in deadly wrong-way crash in Stark County, highway patrol says

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Four people were arrested in Warren after police say three of them were spotted carrying semi-automatic weapons and then took police on a chase. Curtis Turner, 27, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, failure to comply and carrying a concealed weapon. Deljuan Patterson, 25, was charged with obstructing official business, improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle and carrying a concealed weapon. Ta’Gerald Lofton, 20, was charged with obstructing official business, two counts of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle, two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, tampering with evidence and having weapons under disability.

2 DAYS AGO