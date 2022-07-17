Alcohol a suspected factor in deadly wrong-way crash in Stark County, highway patrol says
By Avery Williams
cleveland19.com
4 days ago
TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) said alcohol is a suspected factor in a deadly wrong-way crash that took place Saturday night in Stark County. The crash occurred around 10:43 p.m. in the...
North Lawrence and Brewster fire departments, Massillon Police Department and Ohio Department of Transportation assisted Ohio Highway Patrol at the two-vehicle fatal crash July 16 in Tuscarawas Township in Stark County, which involved a wrong-way driver. Compiled by DGKN staff. Area emergency crews were busy over the weekend with at...
CANTON, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – It was no doubt the deadliest weekend of the year so far on area highways. Six people were killed in six separate accidents across Stark County and its six contiguous counties. Two people were killed in Canton and Tuscarawas Township in Stark...
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a wrong-way driving crash that left a man dead in Stark County. The crash happened on Saturday around 10:45 p.m. on US Route 30 near mile marker 5 in Tuscarawas Township. Troopers said Douglas Fahrni, 62, was driving...
A two vehicle crash Saturday night on Route 30 claimed the life of an Apple Creek man. 62-year old Douglas Fahrni was killed when his vehicle was struck by another car going on the wrong side of the divided highway. The other driver, a Louisville man, was injured and taken to Aultman Hospital. Alcohol is believed to be a factor in the traffic crash, according to the patrol.
