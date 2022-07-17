ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mccomb, MS

Police looking for ‘armed and dangerous’ suspect after shooting at Mississippi bar. One killed, two in critical condition.

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gYdNo_0gicbmGi00

Police are on the lookout for a man considered to be “armed and dangerous” in connection with an early Saturday morning shooting that left one woman dead and two others in critical condition.

McComb Police are looking for Darnell Jaques Bright, 33, in connection with a drive-by shooting outside the Ice House Club on Delaware Avenue.

The shooting occurred at approximately 4:30 a.m. Saturday.

Police say Shamarkese Smith, 29, was shot and killed when someone drove beside her vehicle and opened fire. Two other passengers in the car — a teenage girl and a 28-year-old man — were also shot and critically injured. Police say the girls was taken to a hospital in McComb and the man was airlifted to a hospital in Jackson.

Police believe the shooting happened after an early morning altercation that occurred at the Ice House Club.

Police say that Bright has been identified as a suspect and a warrant has been issued for his arrest. Bright should be considered armed and dangerous, police said.

Comments / 11

Angela Bob
3d ago

What the hell is a teenager doing out that time of morning anyway should have been at home sleep somewhere. My kids are teenagers now and I never allowed them to be out in the streets. But my condolences to the family of the young lady that was killed and I hope the others pull through geesh!!!

Reply(2)
5
Barbara Townsend
3d ago

My sons will never be out that time of morning unless I am with them... I express my deepest condolences to the family who lost their daughter but importantly I hope this young man and child pull through... If you have children teach them watch them and most of of keep them in line so they won't end up on the streets at that time of morning

Reply
3
Amanda Willingham
3d ago

praying for the families and victims. really doesn't matter why a teenager was out. they could have went to pick someone up or something. important thing are families without their baby etc

Reply
3
Related
WJTV 12

2 arrested after shooting on Pearl River Avenue in McComb

MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – McComb police arrested two suspects after a shooting that happened on Friday, May 6. Police said they responded to shots being fired into a occupied home in the 600 block of Pearl River Avenue. During the investigation, 17-year-old RaKendrick D. Stephens was identified as the suspect.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating

Louisiana Man Dies in Police Custody After Experiencing Medical Distress in Jail, Louisiana State Police Investigating. Louisiana – On July 19, 2022, Louisiana State Police stated that soon after 12:00 p.m., the LSP Bureau of Investigations received a request from the East Feliciana Parish Sheriff’s Office to investigate the in-custody death of 42-year-old Jamie Wisham of Jackson, Louisiana. Preliminary inquiry indicated that Wisham was arrested by the Jackson Police Department on July 16 and put into the East Feliciana Parish Jail. Earlier on July 19, Wisham had been noted to be in medical trouble. He was then taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
JACKSON, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Delaware State
City
Mccomb, MS
City
Jackson, MS
Local
Mississippi Crime & Safety
Mccomb, MS
Crime & Safety
WLBT

Lincoln County crime spree ends when homeowner shoots, kills suspect

LINCOLN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A man was shot and killed after allegedly assaulting multiple people early Tuesday morning, including trying to hit a person with his car. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a disturbance call around 4 a.m. regarding a man who had threatened those at a house. However, he left before deputies could get there.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Armed And Dangerous#Drive By Shooting#Violent Crime#Mccomb Police#The Ice House Club
WDAM-TV

Landscaper arrested after stabbing customer’s grandson in Hot Coffee

COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A man is waiting to be charged after allegedly stabbing another man at a residence in the Hot Coffee community in Covington County Monday. According to the Covington County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call around 11:40 a.m. about a disturbance at the home on Roscoe Owens Lane.
Natchez Democrat

Sheriff’s office recovers stolen vehicle, four-wheeler

NATCHEZ — During their weekend patrol, Adams County Sheriff’s deputies discovered a van and four-wheeler that were both reported stolen on separate occasions. The four-wheeler was reportedly spotted by deputies with two males riding on it in the Morgantown Road area on Second Street last Friday. When deputies...
NATCHEZ, MS
WJTV 12

Woman killed, two shot in drive-by McComb shooting

UPDATE: 07/17/2022 12:35 p.m. MCCOMB, Miss. (WJTV) – Investigators identified Darnell Jacques Bright as the suspect. They said he should be considered armed and dangerous. Bright is wanted on three counts of aggravated assault manifesting extreme indifference to life and discharging a weapon within in city limits. Anyone with information about Bright can call the […]
MCCOMB, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Murder trial delayed for man who allegedly removed ankle monitor before killing woman

BATON ROUGE - A man charged with several violent crimes throughout the capital area is facing trial after he removed his ankle monitor and killed a woman in 2019. Terrell Anthony, accused of first-degree murder among other charges after he held several people hostage in a Watson-area home before waiting for victim Jessica Clark to arrive to shoot her, was held without bond awaiting his trial.
WATSON, LA
WLBT

17-year-old shot and killed at McComb intersection

MCCOMB, Miss. (WLBT) - A 17-year-old was shot and killed in McComb early Friday morning, according to Chief Garland Ward. The victim has been identified as Dominic McCoy. The shooting happened shortly after midnight at the intersection of White and Burke Street. According to authorities, there is no suspect at...
KLFY News 10

Body of missing woman found in Tickfaw River

LIVINGSTON PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Officials discovered the body of a missing woman in Tickfaw River, Thursday (July 14). According to the Livingston Parish Sheriff’s Office (LPSO), officials had been searching for 70-year-old Lee Ann Collette, a resident of Holden who was declared missing earlier this month. Her...
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WGNO

St. Tammany crash kills Franklinton man, injures another

COVINGTON, La. (WGNO)— A man on the North Shore is dead after a crash in St. Tammany Parish on Friday afternoon. According to Louisiana State Police, 48-year-old Shane Young of Franklinton was killed in a two-car collision on LA Highway 437, near the highway’s intersection with LA Highway 40.
FRANKLINTON, LA
brproud.com

2K fentanyl pills seized in LPSO drug investigation; 1 arrested

HOLDEN, La. (BRPROUD) — A drug investigation in Holden led to the arrest of one local man and the seizure of over 2,000 fentanyl pills. Sheriff Jason Ard said the suspect, identified as Colton Boudreaux, was selling drugs from his home located along Highway 1036. LPSO agents conducted a search on Tuesday where the following was seized:
HOLDEN, LA
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy