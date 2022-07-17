Virginia Beach Health Department holds free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people ages 5 and up

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, July 20, offering COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 5 and up.

According to the health department, the clinic will be held at New Light Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic, including boosters.

Second boosters are recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago. Additionally, anyone who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

People ages 5 through 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment time, click the links below.

Pfizer (5-11)

Pfizer (12+)

Moderna (6-11)

Moderna (12+)

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, click here.