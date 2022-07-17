ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach Health Department holds free COVID-19 vaccination clinic for people ages 5 and up

By Web Staff
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MyQi9_0gicbijo00

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - The Virginia Beach Department of Public Health will hold a free COVID-19 vaccination clinic Wednesday, July 20, offering COVID-19 vaccines to those ages 5 and up.

According to the health department, the clinic will be held at New Light Baptist Church, located at 5549 Indian River Road, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

All vaccines will be available at the clinic, including boosters.

Second boosters are recommended for certain immunocompromised individuals and people over the age of 50 who received an initial booster dose of Pfizer or Moderna mRNA vaccine at least four months ago. Additionally, anyone who received a primary vaccine and booster dose of Johnson & Johnson's Janssen COVID-19 vaccine at least four months ago may now receive a second booster dose using a mRNA COVID-19 vaccine.

People ages 5 through 17 will need to be accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Walk-ins are accepted, but appointments are encouraged. To schedule an appointment time, click the links below.

  • Pfizer (5-11)
  • Pfizer (12+)
  • Moderna (6-11)
  • Moderna (12+)

For more information on COVID-19 vaccines, click here.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WTKR News 3

Heat emergency with your pet? Don't be surprised if your ER visit requires a drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures as hot as they are, veterinarians say it's important to keep your pets inside to avoid heat stroke and other emergencies. "Recently, we actually saved a police dog. He was working outside and his temperature went up to 107 degrees and we were very lucky...they brought him in immediately," said Dr. Julie Nelson, an emergency veterinarian at Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Health
Virginia Beach, VA
Health
Local
Virginia COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Virginia Beach, VA
Local
Virginia Government
Virginia Beach, VA
Government
Virginia Beach, VA
COVID-19 Vaccines
Local
Virginia Vaccines
State
Virginia State
Virginia Beach, VA
Vaccines
peninsulachronicle.com

Eggleston Planning Ribbon Cutting Ceremony For New Wellness Center In Newport News

NEWPORT NEWS—After nearly 20 years of delivering its mission on the Peninsula, the non-profit agency Eggleston has invested more than $2.3 million to continue to provide key services to adults with disabilities. They recently opened the Eggleston Wellness Center, located at 645 J. Clyde Morris Blvd. in Newport News and purchased two homes for their residential services program.
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

Portsmouth casino holding latest job fair Saturday

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) — Rivers Casino Portsmouth is hosting its third job fair as it ramps up hiring efforts for its opening in 2023. The latest job fair is set for Saturday, July 23, and will focus on opportunities across all departments in the casino including IT, security, finance, human resources, marketing, hospitality (food servers, bartenders, cooks, etc.), and table games/dealer training (blackjack, poker, craps, roulette, etc.), and more.
PORTSMOUTH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#New Light Baptist Church
WAVY News 10

Licensed Practical Nursing Program

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) – The demand for nurses joining the ranks is growing both here in Hampton Roads and around the country. Jeff Thorud from Bryant & Stratton College joined us with some exciting news about the college’s nursing program and how you can get started on your new career today.
HAMPTON, VA
WTKR News 3

Chesapeake senior expo returns after three years

CHESAPEAKE, Va - A big event for Chesapeake seniors is making its return after three years. The Chesapeake Sheriff's Office Senior Support Services Seminar is scheduled for August 23-24. It's the largest event of its kind in the area, according to sheriff's office. Dozens of vendors are expected to attend...
CHESAPEAKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Department of Health
peninsulachronicle.com

Multiple Residential Complexes In Newport News Hoping To Expand

NEWPORT NEWS-When the Newport News Planning Commission next meets, it will consider several proposals with regards to potential expansions of four residential developments in the city. Public hearings are scheduled for Wednesday, July 20, during the next Planning Commission meeting. Members of the commission are set to hear several requests...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA
WAVY News 10

National Night Out local events | 2022

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. (WAVY) – The time has come to celebrate National Night Out across Hampton Roads and local first-responders are getting ready to welcome neighbors for a fun evening!. National Night Out is a nationwide event that heightens crime and drug prevention awareness, generates support for local anti-crime...
PORTSMOUTH, VA
WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

43K+
Followers
11K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Norfolk, Virginia news and weather from WTKR News 3, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtkr.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy