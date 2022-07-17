ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sweetwater County, WY

Wyo4News Insights – Sweetwater County Emergency Management

wyo4news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWelcome to Wyo4News Insights, a weekly feature highlighting community issues and events that shape our lives in Southwest Wyoming. Wyo4News insights airs each Sunday on 96.5 FM at 7:00 am, 106.7 FM at 9:00 am, 99.7 FM at 8:00 am, and 1360 AM...

wyo4news.com

wyo4news.com

SEDC aids in expansion of KELTEC® to Sweetwater County

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is pleased to announce jointly with the Wyoming Business Council that Kel-Tec® CNC Industries ® is expanding its production capacity with the acquisition of a 33,000 square-foot facility in Rock Springs, Wyoming, augmenting its 125,000 square foot industrial space in Cocoa, Florida. I am thrilled to be a part of this new adventure in our story,” stated Adrian Kellgren, Director of Industrial Production. “Wyoming has a rich history as part of the American frontier and it’s fitting for our brand, being that we constantly explore the limits of performance and design, to expand out here.”
wyo4news.com

Emily Covey discusses Wyoming Region 4 Hazard Mitigation Plan at City Council Meeting

Rock Springs- At last night’s City Council meeting, Emily Covey discussed Wyoming Region 4 Hazard Mitigation Plan at City Council Meeting. She requested approval for the Wyoming Region 4 Hazard Mitigation Plan. “This plan is a five-year plan, it is truly a gift to us. With the approval of this plan Sweetwater County and the cities are able to get funding from FEMA and Homeland Security in the case of any disasters and it’s also to mitigate any disasters or emergencies,” Stated Emily. The request was approved.
sweetwaternow.com

Firearms Company Kel-Tec Chooses Rock Springs for Business Expansion

SWEETWATER COUNTY — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition (SEDC) is pleased to announce jointly with the Wyoming Business Council that Kel-Tec CNC Industries is expanding its production capacity with the acquisition of a 33,000 square foot facility in Rock Springs, WY, augmenting its 125,000 square foot industrial space in Cocoa, FL.
wyo4news.com

Stephen P. Allen Announces Candidacy for Sweetwater County Treasurer

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — Former Rock Springs Councilman (Ward III) and Past Council President announces candidacy for Sweetwater County Treasurer. Allen is the husband of Rachele Unguren-Allen. They met at the University of Wyoming, married, and have resided in Sweetwater County for the past 33 years. They are grateful for their three children – Katherine (Registered Nurse), Nicholas (US Coast Guard), and Caroline Smalstig (Teacher) who is married to Russell.
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for July 21, 2022

Today – Sunny, with a high near 91. Breezy, with a south southwest wind of 7 to 12 mph, becoming west at 13 to 18 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 25 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 60. Breezy, with a west wind of 12 to 17 mph becoming light and variable after midnight. Winds could gust as high as 24 mph.
Wake Up Wyoming

Manufacturer Of Some Very Scary Guns Escapes To Wyoming

Kel-Tec CNC Industries is expanding its production capacity right here in Wyoming. That's perfect because what these folks produce some other state are flat out scared of. There will be a 33,000-square-foot facility in Rock Springs, WY, and a 125,000-square-foot industrial space in Cocoa, FL. KelTec firearms are researching what...
wyo4news.com

The RS Main Street/URA announces Ken Wilbert as Volunteer of the Month for June

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Rock Springs Main Street/Urban Renewal Agency (URA) is pleased to announce Ken Wilbert as their Volunteer of the Month for June. Ken is originally from Pittsburg, Kansas. He is a Consulting Engineer and President of Wilbert Engineering, Inc. Ken first came to Rock Springs about 45 years ago and has been heavily involved in the community since. He is a member of the Knights of Columbus and the sitting President of the local Rotary Club.
sweetwaternow.com

RS Police Department Warns Residents of Spike in Auto Burglaries

ROCK SPRINGS — Due to an increase in auto burglaries, the Rock Springs Police Department (RSPD) is asking residents to make sure they lock their vehicles. According to a social media post from the RSPD today, “the Rock Springs Police Department has noted a recent spike in auto burglaries.”
wyo4news.com

Travel exhibit: Health Equity Today & Tomorrow

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Casper’s ART 321 has a traveling exhibit opening at the Community Fine Arts Center on Wednesday, July 20 at 5 p.m. “Health Equity Today & Tomorrow” was an open call to queer artists and artists of color who expressed their thoughts, concerns, and experiences concerning health care.
wyo4news.com

Actors’ Mission fundraisers meet for a workshop/social to prepare decorations for yearly benefit gala

ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Actors’ Mission’s Executive Producers (EP’s) and several board members met on Saturday for a Mexican crepe paper flower workshop and social. The EP’s are the fundraising branch of Actors’ Mission and are in charge of AM’s yearly benefit gala. This year’s gala on the theme of “Dia de los Muertos” is scheduled for October 29, 2022. Last year’s event was postponed due to the pandemic.
wyo4news.com

Sweetwater County Arrest Report: July 20 – July 21, 2022

All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com

Glenn Montague Boyce (July 10, 1960 – June 6, 2022)

Glenn Montague “Monty” Boyce, 61, passed away Monday, June 6, 2022, at his home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. He was a life-long resident of Rock Springs. Cremation has taken place; a Celebration of Life will be conducted from 11:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, July 23, 2022, at Bunning Park, J Street & Evans Street, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
