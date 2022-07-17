Wyo4News Insights – Sweetwater County Emergency Management

SWEETWATER COUNTY, WYOMING — The Sweetwater Economic Development Coalition is pleased to announce jointly with the Wyoming Business Council that Kel-Tec® CNC Industries ® is expanding its production capacity with the acquisition of a 33,000 square-foot facility in Rock Springs, Wyoming, augmenting its 125,000 square foot industrial space in Cocoa, Florida. I am thrilled to be a part of this new adventure in our story,” stated Adrian Kellgren, Director of Industrial Production. “Wyoming has a rich history as part of the American frontier and it’s fitting for our brand, being that we constantly explore the limits of performance and design, to expand out here.”
