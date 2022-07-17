ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi authorities looking for missing Hattiesburg man last seen at Jackson hospital

By Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
Magnolia State Live
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itPxW_0gicbYrQ00

Mississippi officials are looking for a Hattiesburg man who was last seen Friday night at a Jackson hospital.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for Anthony Stingley, 28, of Hattiesburg.

He is a black male, 5’7″ tall, 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Stingley was last seen Friday, July 15, between 8:30 AM and 1:30 PM at St Dominic’s Hospital.

Family members say Anthony Stingley suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgment.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Antony Stingley, contact Jackson Police Department at 601-960-1234.

Comments / 6

Related
WJTV 12

Pedestrian hit, killed on Highway 16 in Madison County

MADISON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) responded to a crash that killed a pedestrian. The crash happened on Wednesday, July 20 just before 4:45 a.m. Troopers said they responded to the scene on Highway 16 near Miggins Road in Madison County. According to MHP, a 1999 Chevrolet Silverado, driven by 50-year-old […]
MADISON COUNTY, MS
WLBT

Teenager dies after three people open fire at Jackson apartment complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A teenager has died after three people opened fire at a Jackson apartment complex on Wednesday. Family members say 17-year-old Laquarries Giles, who was clinging to life late Wednesday, has died. Shots rang out at the Pebble Creek Apartments on Manhattan Road near the Charles Tisdale...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson man arrested after chase in Rankin County

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – A Jackson man was arrested after a chase in Rankin County on Monday, July 18. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP), a trooper tried to stop a vehicle that was traveling east on Interstate 20 in Rankin County just after 2:00 p.m. Investigators said the driver, Adrian L. Cox, […]
RANKIN COUNTY, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi##St Dominic S Hospital#Jackson Police Department
WDAM-TV

Police seek help locating missing Hattiesburg man

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department released a missing person alert on Monday, July 18 for Hub City resident. Ervin Johnson, 71, aka Porter, is an African-American man standing around 5ft. 7in. tall with brown eyes and gray hair. According to the HPD, he was last seen at...
WTOK-TV

Apparent drowning in Clarke County

SHUBUTA, Miss. (WTOK) - A man was found dead Monday after apparently drowning in Shubuta. The Clarke County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that 66-year-old Brad Toney was found in a creek on his property off County Road 250. Toney was located next to his truck, which was also in the...
CLARKE COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

Crash blocks lanes on I-55 at Fortification Street in Jackson

UPDATE: The crash site has been cleared. JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Authorities responded to a crash on I-55 at the Fortification Street exit in Jackson. The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported the crash has the two left southbound lanes blocked. MDOT officials said the scene should be clear in about an hour. There’s no […]
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Canton man shot multiple times, killed in shooting altercation

CANTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Canton man was shot and killed and another individual was injured during a shooting in Canton on Wednesday evening. The shooting occurred on Weems Street at approximately 6:30 p.m. According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, 24-year-old Jamiquese White shot 61-year-old Joe Ringo multiple times...
CANTON, MS
WJTV 12

Man killed, another shot at Exxon on Northside Drive

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A man was killed and another was injured in a shooting that happened on Northside Drive on Sunday, July 17. Officer Sam Brown with the Jackson Police Department said according to witnesses, the shooting happened in the parking lot of an Exxon near Northside Drive and Interstate 55 South. Brown said […]
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

1 killed, another hospitalized in Jackson shooting

JACKSON, Miss. — Jackson police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead and another hospitalized. According to police, someone fired multiple shots into a white Hyundai Elantra in the parking lot of Exxon on the corner of Hanging Moss Road and Northside Drive. A 24-year-old man sitting...
JACKSON, MS
mississippicir.org

Mississippi police chief linked to racist recording

In a recording obtained by MCIR, a Mississippi law enforcement officer can be heard bragging about killing 13 people in the line of duty, saying, “I shot that n----- 119 times, OK?”. In that recording, the supervising officer can be heard using slurs toward those Black or gay and...
LEXINGTON, MS
bobgermanylaw.com

Hattiesburg, MS – Harold Sumrall Dies in Three-Car Crash at Cross Creek Pky and US-98

The Lamar County Coroner has since identified the victim as 76-year-old Harold Sumrall, a resident of Hattiesburg. Sumrall’s next of kin have been notified. The Hattiesburg Police Department was called to the scene in the area of US-98 and Cross Creek Parkway at about 12:30 p.m. when a 2013 Ford Escape crashed into a 1986 Plymouth. A 2016 Chevrolet was also involved in the crash.
Magnolia State Live

Magnolia State Live

Jackson, MS
89K+
Followers
6K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Magnolia State Live is a statewide digital news source providing Mississippians with original and smartly curated news, politics, opinion, sports and entertainment content. Launched in 2017, we strive to connect with Mississippians on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including five daily newspapers in Mississippi, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Mississippi is our newsroom.

 https://magnoliastatelive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy