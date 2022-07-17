ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Isanti, MN

Isanti Police to provide security at fair

By John Wagner
County News Review
County News Review
 4 days ago

Isanti City Council approved a measure allowing the Isanti Police Department to provide additional law enforcement and security services at the Isanti County Fair at its Tuesday, July 5, meeting.

The draft proposal, which was approved unanimously by the council, means two Isanti officers will be on-site from approximately 6 p.m. to midnight each day of the fair.

The services provided include patrolling the fairgrounds, investigating criminal activity, responding to all emergencies, and offering traffic help as needed.

Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres said it was a “draft” proposal because he wanted to have it approved by the city’s legal counsel.

“For years the county’s [sheriffs] office has provided that service, but this year they were not able to provide that service,” Muyres said. “We have the staffing to cover that.”

The fair will pay $85 per hour per licensed police officer, which Muyres said would cover the cost of overtime as well as the costs of gas and other equipment used.

Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said staffing concerns in his department led him to make a “mutual aid request” to police the fair. A mutual aid request gives other departments the authority to provide police protection; for example, the Minneapolis Police Department made a mutual aid request during the height of the unrest surrounding the George Floyd protests in 2020.

“The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls from around the county, and I just was not sure if we would have enough people to do that [and provide security at the fair],” he said. “That’s why we reached out for additional help.

“In my email, I told the Fair Board that if I didn’t have individuals sign up for OT shifts, I might have to reach out to local police to cover the hours outside of what we normally cover.”

Caulk said his office, if fully staffed, was willing to continue offering additional policing at the fair.

“I want to make it clear we have no trouble providing the service,” he said. “We just may not have had enough officers request additional shifts to cover our patrol requirements. My goal is to have at least three deputies on patrol 24 hours a day – and I’d prefer four.”

Comments / 0

Related
fox9.com

Minneapolis riot response was so bad, it'll take years to overhaul

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - City emergency management officials cautioned Minneapolis City Council on Tuesday that it will take two more years to overhaul the city's efforts after scathing outside reviews of the botched response to the 2020 riots that followed the police murder of George Floyd. Training, which is underway...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

911 transcript, officer personnel files offer insight into police killing of Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg

MINNEAPOLIS -- Newly released documents offer more background on the police killing of a man in a south Minneapolis apartment after an hourslong standoff last week.Two police snipers shot and killed Andrew "Tekle" Sundberg Thursday morning after he allegedly fired into a neighbor's apartment. Police said they negotiated with him for hours before killing him, but have not said what made the snipers decide to shoot.On Monday, transcripts from the 911 call that brought police to the apartment building in the Seward neighborhood were released, along with personnel files for the two officers who shot Sundberg, Zach Seraphine and Aaron...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Isanti County, MN
Isanti, MN
Crime & Safety
City
Isanti, MN
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
Isanti County, MN
Crime & Safety
WDIO-TV

Former police officer Thomas Lane to be sentenced Thursday

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - A judge has scheduled sentencing this week for a former Minneapolis police officer convicted of violating George Floyd’s civil rights. Thomas Lane was one of three other officers at the scene in 2020 when then-Officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd's neck to the pavement with his knee for more than 9 minutes.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

12-year-old son of Elk River firefighter dies, department says

ELK RIVER, Minn. — Jesse Hooper, the 12-year-old son of an Elk River firefighter, died unexpectedly Saturday, the city's fire department said in a Facebook post. Jesse's obituary described him as "light-hearted" with "emotional awareness beyond his years." The obituary said Jesse attended Prairie View Middle School. It has not yet been revealed how he died.
ELK RIVER, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

River rescue in central Minnesota ends with an arrest

(Sartell, MN) -- What started out as a river rescue ended up with an arrest. The Sartell police department says around 9:30 p.m. Monday emergency responders were called on a report of a woman in the river tubing and being swept away in the current. The tuber's friend said the last time she saw her -- she was grabbing onto branches trying to not get taken further down river. While responders were entering the water the friend's phone rang and it was the tuber. She was found in thick brush along a steep bank and brought up to safety.
SARTELL, MN
winonaradio.com

Man Wanted for Attempted Murder Arrested in Winona

(KWNO)- Investigators with the Minneapolis Police Department (MPD) contacted the Winona Police Department on Friday of last week to request their assistance with locating an adult male who was wanted in connection with a shooting that occurred in Minneapolis. In a press release from the WPD, it’s stated that the...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
fox9.com

Cougar killed near Highway 13 in Shakopee

SHAKOPEE, Minn. (FOX 9) - A man in Shakopee caught a rare wildlife sighting on camera after he spotted a cougar, but it was later found dead after being hit by a vehicle. Andrew Pastrana said he was driving home with his family when he saw a coyote roaming around. Then, he thought he saw another one nearby. He took a picture of the animal and got closer to it, only to realize it was actually a mountain lion.
SHAKOPEE, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Minnesotans clash over fatal police shooting

(The Center Square) –Days after police killed 20-year-old Andrew Tekle Sundberg – who was allegedly firing a gun inside a three-floor apartment after a six-hour standoff – Minnesotans are clashing over whether police made the right decision. A mother with two young children called police at 9:30...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minneapolis Police#County Fairs#Isanti City Council#Isanti County Sheriff
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis woman pinned by ATV in Stearns County

LAKE HENRY TOWNSHIP, Minn. -- A 21-year-old woman was pinned by an ATV Sunday afternoon on 345th Avenue in Lake Henry Township. Deputies found a 2018 Honda side-by-side ATV overturned in a drainage ditch when they arrived at the scene of the accident after receiving a 911 call reporting the accident at 12:17 p.m.
STEARNS COUNTY, MN
Hudson Star-Observer

Man arrested at hospital without incident

NEW RICHMOND – Shortly after 3:03 p.m. on Friday, July 15, officers from the New Richmond Police Department deployed to Westfields Hospital in response to a report of a subject alleged to be armed with a firearm. Assisted by deputies from the St. Croix County Sheriff’s Department, officers located...
NEW RICHMOND, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
CBS Minnesota

2 bodies found inside Burnsville home

BURNSVILLE, Minn. – Two people were found dead inside a Burnsville home Tuesday.Police say the bodies were discovered inside a residence in the area of Parkview Lane and County Road 11.Check back for more details in this developing story.
BURNSVILLE, MN
knsiradio.com

Bureau of Criminal Apprehension And State Patrol Crack Down in Twin Cities

(KNSI) – Governor Tim Walz is releasing more details about the crime crackdown underway in the Twin Cities. Last weekend alone, the Minnesota State Patrol made 1,500 traffic stops in Minneapolis to curb drag racing. Drugs, a lack of a driver’s license, and driving without insurance were only some of the additional charges that came from the effort. It is in response to wild videos on the Fourth of July showing street racing and illegal fireworks being shot off downtown.
fox9.com

Children’s Minnesota Hospital in downtown Minneapolis hit by stray gunfire

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The Children's Minnesota Hospital's building in downtown Minneapolis was hit by stray gunfire on Monday night, according to a police report. Police responded to a report of shots fired at the hospital at 9:20 p.m, and interviewed a witness who told them they were in the lobby of the hospital at 2525 Chicago Ave. when a bullet hit the window, the report says.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
County News Review

County News Review

Isanti County, MN
180
Followers
219
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

County News Review serves Isanti & Chisago counties. Dating back to 1874, ECM Post-Review merged with Isanti County News in 2019 to form the County News Review. Publishing on Thursdays with 24/7 local coverage found online at www.countynewsreview.com

 https://www.hometownsource.com/county_news_review/

Comments / 0

Community Policy