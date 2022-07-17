Isanti Police to provide security at fair

Isanti City Council approved a measure allowing the Isanti Police Department to provide additional law enforcement and security services at the Isanti County Fair at its Tuesday, July 5, meeting.

The draft proposal, which was approved unanimously by the council, means two Isanti officers will be on-site from approximately 6 p.m. to midnight each day of the fair.

The services provided include patrolling the fairgrounds, investigating criminal activity, responding to all emergencies, and offering traffic help as needed.

Isanti Police Chief Travis Muyres said it was a “draft” proposal because he wanted to have it approved by the city’s legal counsel.

“For years the county’s [sheriffs] office has provided that service, but this year they were not able to provide that service,” Muyres said. “We have the staffing to cover that.”

The fair will pay $85 per hour per licensed police officer, which Muyres said would cover the cost of overtime as well as the costs of gas and other equipment used.

Isanti County Sheriff Chris Caulk said staffing concerns in his department led him to make a “mutual aid request” to police the fair. A mutual aid request gives other departments the authority to provide police protection; for example, the Minneapolis Police Department made a mutual aid request during the height of the unrest surrounding the George Floyd protests in 2020.

“The Isanti County Sheriff’s Office responds to calls from around the county, and I just was not sure if we would have enough people to do that [and provide security at the fair],” he said. “That’s why we reached out for additional help.

“In my email, I told the Fair Board that if I didn’t have individuals sign up for OT shifts, I might have to reach out to local police to cover the hours outside of what we normally cover.”

Caulk said his office, if fully staffed, was willing to continue offering additional policing at the fair.

“I want to make it clear we have no trouble providing the service,” he said. “We just may not have had enough officers request additional shifts to cover our patrol requirements. My goal is to have at least three deputies on patrol 24 hours a day – and I’d prefer four.”