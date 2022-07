Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has been making himself at home at the Seaport, picking up shifts in addition to his traditional Wednesday appearance on First Take as Stephen A. Smith rehabs an injury. Would that we could all be in to fire off sports opinions for $10,000 a crack but this man deserves it more than pretty much anyone else. One of his go-to moves is to embrace the past and rile up the social-media community, which often shows that it has a collective mind wiped clean of anything that occurred before, say, 2007 with one of those Men In Black pens. Occasionally one can see the seams in the bit as he peppers in a few outrageously outdated and niche entries into the list de jour.

