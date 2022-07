The selection of fresh produce is enormous at the Chelsea farmers markets. Stop by Marks Farms and Greenhouses, LLC at the Wednesday market this week for sweet corn, green beans, potatoes, radishes, squash, broccoli, along with a variety of plants. Deb Marks, who owns the sustainable farm located in Britton, Michigan, has been coming to the Chelsea market for close to 20 years. She likes the people at the market as well as the location and the easy parking.

CHELSEA, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO