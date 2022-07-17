ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton County, WA

Want to hear from Benton County Commission candidates? Here’s your chance

By Kirk Williamson
Tri-City Herald
Tri-City Herald
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gWBWV_0gicaCit00
From left, William “Bill” Jenkin, Michael Alvarez and Barry Bush. Eric Rosane erosane@tricityherald.com

This election year will bring a new face to the Benton County Board of Commissioners, the three-member group that directs county policies from road repair to zoning to mental health care.

Incumbent Shon Small, who has served three consecutive terms, chose not to seek reelection based on his philosophy about term limits. Three will face off in the Aug. 2 primary to see which two will go to the November election in his place.

To give voters a look at the candidates and their positions, the nonpartisan Columbia Basin Badger Club will provide an online Zoom forum beginning at noon July 21 featuring this race for the Benton Commission District 2 seat. Those who attend will be able to pose questions to the candidates.

The three candidates vying for the position, all Republicans, are Richland Mayor Michael Alvarez, former 16th District State Rep. Bill Jenkin, and Benton PUD Commissioner Barry Bush. Another candidate withdrew from the race shortly after filing, and no Democrat filed.

All three were invited to participate in this Badger Club forum, but Bush declined multiple invitations. The club, which does not take political positions, decided to proceed with Alvarez and Jenkin.

In addition to serving two terms in the state Legislature, Jenkin has served on the Prosser School Board, Prosser Chamber of Commerce and was selected Prosser’s outstanding citizen in 2015. He’s a businessman who has worked in insurance and financial advice and has been active in various civic groups. Alvarez is the current mayor of Richland and a former Marine now serving with the U.S. Coast Guard Auxiliary. He also has been active in various civic and volunteer organizations.

Only voters in District 2 will vote in the primary to determine which two will face off in a county-wide vote in November under Washington’s top-two system. District 2 includes residents largely in Prosser, Benton City, the western portion of the county, and some areas of south Richland and west Kennewick.

County commissioners, who draw an annual salary upwards of $115,000, serve four-year terms and serve as the county’s primary legislative authority. Besides overseeing the county budget and operations, Benton commissioners oversee a variety of bi-county programs and services, including the Benton & Franklin Counties Superior Court, Ben Franklin Transit, Benton-Franklin Health District, and Benton-Franklin Counties Juvenile Justice Center. The three-member board meets weekly on Tuesdays beginning at 9 a.m., and they hold periodic joint meetings with Franklin County’s commissioners.

The Badger Club’s forum will include a 30-minute presentation by the candidates followed by a moderated question-and-answer session.

Attendees can also join an informal “Table Talk” session immediately afterward for further discussion.

Register to attend at columbiabasinbadgers.com. You will receive a link to connect to Zoom. Club members are not charged for meetings, while non-members pay $5.

Kirk Williamson was a founding member of the Columbia Basin Badger Club and now serves as its president.

