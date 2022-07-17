ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Tracking Clemson baseball players in the 2022 MLB Draft

By Todd Shanesy, Greenville News
Greenville News
Greenville News
 4 days ago

It's a time of transition for Clemson baseball and the 2022 MLB Draft began to show what this team will look like going forward.

Clemson, under new coach Erik Bakich , could lose thr players and one prospect counted on heavily boost the program after missing out on the NCAA postseason for a second straight year.

Tigers third baseman Max Wagner, after a breakout season, was picked in the second round by the Baltimore Orioles. Clemson signee Brock Porter, a right-handed power pitcher, went in the fourth round to the Texas Rangers.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25XElw_0gicZTRX00

Clemson baseball players drafted

Third baseman Max Wagner

Drafted: Baltimore Orioles, second round (No. 42 overall)

Slot value: $1.86 million

What to know about him: Wagner (6-0, 215) is draft-eligible after only two years at Clemson because he is 21. The Green Bay, Wisconsin, native was ACC player of the year after hitting .369 with 27 home runs.

How he fits in the pros: Wagner projects as more of a second baseman or a corner outfielder in the pros. His plate discipline may be an indication of his readiness. He is one of only three Division I players in the past decade to hit .360 with an .800 slugging percentage and a 17 percent walk rate.

More: Here's how Max Wagner went from disappointing to drafted

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BbCOb_0gicZTRX00

Pitcher Mack Anglin

Drafted: Kansas City Royals, seventh round (No. 205 overall)

Slot value: $233,000

What to know about him: Anglin was Clemson's series-opening starter throughout the season and posted a 4.11 ERA. The big (6-4, 220) right-hander from Marengo, Ohio, would have two years remaining if he returns.

How he fits in the pros: Anglin has a mid-90s fastball and a plus-slider. His control is still a work in progress (48 walks in 72 innings). Scouts seem to project him as power arm out of the bullpen.

More: Reading signs: Here's why Clemson will lose returning ace, potential ace

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WhS2x_0gicZTRX00

Pitcher Geoffrey Gilbert

Drafted: New York Yankees, 13th round (No. 400 overall)

What to know about him: Gilbert, a sophomore left-hander with two years of eligibility remaining, went 5-2 with a 5.20 ERA this season. The Charleston native ranks fourth in program history with 10.76 strikeouts per nine innings.

How he fits in the pros: Gilbert was a starter and reliever for Clemson, but he'll come out of the bullpen in professional baseball. He made five straight starts at the end of this season with a 5.49 ERA and has gone more than five innings only twice.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PUHFu_0gicZTRX00

Clemson baseball signee drafted

Pitcher Brock Porter

Drafted: Texas Rangers, fourth round (No. 109 overall)

Slot value: $560,000

What to know about him: Porter (6-4, 205) is a standout from Milford, Michigan (Orchard Lake St. Mary's Prep). He was named national player of the year by Gatorade and Perfect Game.

How he fits in the pros: Porter is considered advanced for a high school player, not just because of his age 19 but because of his talent. His fastball sits in the high 90s, his change-up in the low 80s and he also has a plus-curve ball with a developing slider.

More: Brock Porter signed to play for coach fired by Clemson

More Clemson baseball

State of program: What Erik Bakich said about roster, recruiting, Michigan and more

Trail of tears: How Erik Bakich's path started with promises to a dying mentor

Make-up game: Why going back to Jack Leggett coaching tree was an olive branch

Todd Shanesy is covers Clemson athletics for the USA Today network.

This article originally appeared on Greenville News: Tracking Clemson baseball players in the 2022 MLB Draft

