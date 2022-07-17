Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis Sign Rookie Deals for Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens inked two more rookies — offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis — to their rookie deals.

David Ojabo, a second-round selection, is the only member of the 11-player draft class who has not signed. Ojabo will not be ready for the start of the season because of an Achilles injury.

The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Armour-Davis with the 119th pick.

Armour-Davis made his way into the starting lineup as a cornerback at Alabama last season. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with three while landing second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches.

Armour-Davis also had 32 tackles, including one for loss, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry across 11 starts. However, he was sidelined with a hip injury.

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a solid stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with great closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. When asked to defend the middle of the field.

The Ravens added depth at tackle by selecting Faalele from Minnesota in the fourth round and 110th pick overall of the NFL draft.

Faalele, a native of Australia, is more of a developmental player but is capable of earning reps as a rookie.

Faalele is massive at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds and was roommates with Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman at Minnesota.

“When I took my [Top] 30 visit to the Ravens, I had a really good feeling," Faalele said. "Coach ‘D’ [offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris] is an awesome coach. We had a great meeting. He talked about how he’s coached Orlando Brown [Jr.] and stuff before. He just gave me that confidence. I know I’m in good hands.

"I had a good feeling there that we would be a good fit, and I’m just happy that everything worked out.”