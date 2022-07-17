ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Daniel Faalele, Jalyn Armour-Davis Sign Rookie Deals for Ravens

By Todd Karpovich
RavenCountry
RavenCountry
 4 days ago

OWINGS MILLS, Md. — The Ravens inked two more rookies — offensive lineman Daniel Faalele and cornerback Jalyn Armour-Davis — to their rookie deals.

David Ojabo, a second-round selection, is the only member of the 11-player draft class who has not signed. Ojabo will not be ready for the start of the season because of an Achilles injury.

The Ravens were able to add another potential playmaker to the secondary by selecting Armour-Davis with the 119th pick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m2zfF_0gicZERs00

Armour-Davis made his way into the starting lineup as a cornerback at Alabama last season. He tied for the team lead in interceptions with three while landing second-team All-SEC honors from the league coaches.

Armour-Davis also had 32 tackles, including one for loss, four pass breakups and a quarterback hurry across 11 starts. However, he was sidelined with a hip injury.

Armour-Davis primarily aligns in a press-bail technique where he uses a solid stab to disrupt route timings. He plays perfect trail technique with great closing speed and the ability to carry vertical route concepts up the boundary. When asked to defend the middle of the field.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TmSEz_0gicZERs00

The Ravens added depth at tackle by selecting Faalele from Minnesota in the fourth round and 110th pick overall of the NFL draft.

Faalele, a native of Australia, is more of a developmental player but is capable of earning reps as a rookie.

Faalele is massive at 6-foot-8, 384 pounds and was roommates with Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman at Minnesota.

“When I took my [Top] 30 visit to the Ravens, I had a really good feeling," Faalele said. "Coach ‘D’ [offensive line coach Joe D’Alessandris] is an awesome coach. We had a great meeting. He talked about how he’s coached Orlando Brown [Jr.] and stuff before. He just gave me that confidence. I know I’m in good hands.

"I had a good feeling there that we would be a good fit, and I’m just happy that everything worked out.”

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Ole Miss Coach Lane Kiffin

It feels like Lane Kiffin has been around college football forever, but the Ole Miss Rebels head coach is still just 47 years old. The former USC and Tennessee - and Raiders - head coach is currently trying to build the Ole Miss football program into an SEC power. While...
SOCIETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
City
Baltimore, MD
City
Owings Mills, MD
Baltimore, MD
Football
State
Alabama State
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Sports
Yardbarker

ESPN: Broncos 'Went Wrong' by Re-Signing RB Melvin Gordon

It's tough to find much fault in what the Denver Broncos accomplished this offseason. Second-year general manager George Paton transformed the franchise from an NFL laughingstock into a must-see playoff contender — first by hiring head coach Nathaniel Hackett, then by acquiring quarterback Russell Wilson, with other marquee moves sandwiched in-between.
DENVER, CO
Yardbarker

NFC Notes: Jimmy Garoppolo, Trey Lance, 49ers, Cardinals, Rams

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport elaborates on his report that 49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo is expected to be fully cleared by mid-August, explaining that’s the point when things should start moving toward a resolution. CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones says some teams have poked around regarding a potential trade for...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Orlando Brown
MileHighHuddle

PFF Links Broncos to Free Agent LB Anthony Hitchens

Despite handing big money to Randy Gregory and using a premium draft pick on Nik Bonitto, despite bringing back Josey Jewell and importing Alex Singleton, the national consensus on the Denver Broncos indicates a hole still exists in their revamped linebacker corps. Solutions to fill said hole have varied —...
DENVER, CO
NBC Sports

Report: Darren Waller, Denzel Perryman seeking new deals from Raiders

The Raiders have extended a few of their core players over the course of the offseason, including quarterback Derek Carr, defensive end Maxx Crosby, and receiver Hunter Renfrow. Now as the club begins training camp, there are a couple more players who would like some more security. Per Ian Rapoport...
PARADISE, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nfl Draft#Rookies#American Football
Yardbarker

Ravens Made Three Roster Moves

Ravens placed RB Ricky Person on the left squad. Ravens placed WR Binjimen Victor on the non-football injury list. Williams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens. During his college career at USC and Oregon, Williams caught...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Yardbarker

Ravens Place WR Devon Williams On Did Not Report List

Williams, 22, wound up going undrafted out of Oregon back in April. He later signed a rookie contract with the Ravens. During his college career at USC and Oregon, Williams caught 55 passes for 941 yards receiving and seven touchdowns over the course of four seasons and 20 games.
BALTIMORE, MD
RavenCountry

RavenCountry

Baltimore, MD
846
Followers
1K+
Post
148K+
Views
ABOUT

RavenCountry is a FanNation channel covering the Baltimore Ravens

Comments / 0

Community Policy