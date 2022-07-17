ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NASCAR at New Hampshire 2022: Start time, TV, streaming, lineup for Sunday's Ambetter 301

By Ellen J. Horrow, USA TODAY
 4 days ago
As NASCAR makes its lone trip to New England this season, the pressure is on for Cup Series drivers hoping to make the 2022 playoffs.

Only seven races remain in the regular season, so winless drivers only have a handful of opportunities to reach victory lane and secure a spot in the 10-race playoff. Sixteen drivers will make the Cup playoffs, which begin Sept. 4, and 13 drivers have already won a race, leaving only a few berths open – for now – for drivers without a win to point their way into the postseason.

Will Sunday produce a 14th different winner and tighten the bubble even further? Here is all the information you need to get ready for Sunday's Ambetter 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway:

What time does the NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire start?

The Ambetter 301 starts at 3 p.m. ET at the Loudon, New Hampshire track.

What TV channel is the Cup race at New Hampshire on?

USA Network is broadcasting the Ambetter 301 and has a pre-race show beginning at 2 p.m. ET.

Will there be a live stream of the Cup race at New Hampshire?

The Ambetter 301 can be live streamed on the NBC Sports website (for those with a cable/satellite provider) and on the NBC Sports app. The race can also be streamed on FuboTV as well as other options.

How many laps is the Cup race at New Hampshire?

The Ambetter 301 is 301 laps around the 1.058-mile track for a total of 318.46 miles. The race will feature three segments (laps per stage) — Stage 1: 70 laps, Stage 2: 115 laps, Stage 3: 116 laps.

Who won the most recent Cup race at New Hampshire?

Aric Almirola led the final 20 laps and held off Christopher Bell by .697 seconds when NASCAR called the race after lap 293 of a scheduled 301 due to darkness.

What is the lineup for the Ambetter 301?

(Car number in parentheses):

1. (19) Martin Truex Jr, Toyota.

2. (9) Chase Elliott, Chevrolet.

3. (45) Kurt Busch, Toyota.

4. (23) Bubba Wallace, Toyota.

5. (20) Christopher Bell, Toyota.

6. (24) William Byron, Chevrolet.

7. (10) Aric Almirola, Ford.

8. (5) Kyle Larson, Chevrolet.

9. (6) Brad Keselowski, Ford.

10. (4) Kevin Harvick, Ford.

11. (12) Ryan Blaney, Ford.

12. (22) Joey Logano, Ford.

13. (8) Tyler Reddick, Chevrolet.

14. (11) Denny Hamlin, Toyota.

15. (34) Michael McDowell, Ford.

16. (17) Chris Buescher, Ford.

17. (18) Kyle Busch, Toyota.

18. (1) Ross Chastain, Chevrolet.

19. (99) Daniel Suárez, Chevrolet.

20. (16) AJ Allmendinger, Chevrolet.

21. (7) Corey Lajoie, Chevrolet.

22. (43) Erik Jones, Chevrolet.

23. (41) Cole Custer, Ford.

24. (47) Ricky Stenhouse Jr, Chevrolet.

25. (31) Justin Haley, Chevrolet.

26. (38) Todd Gilliland, Ford.

27. (48) Alex Bowman, Chevrolet.

28. (2) Austin Cindric, Ford.

29. (14) Chase Briscoe, Ford.

30. (3) Austin Dillon, Chevrolet.

31. (21) Harrison Burton, Ford.

32. (78) BJ McLeod, Ford.

33. (15) JJ Yeley, Ford.

34. (77) Josh Bilicki, Chevrolet.

35. (42) Ty Dillon, Chevrolet.

36. (51) Cody Ware, Ford.

