Ricky Starks Opens Up About His Current Relationship With Cody Rhodes

By Dominic DeAngelo
wrestlinginc.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHaving true blue friends in pro wrestling can be tough to come by, but Ricky Starks found one in Cody Rhodes. The current FTW Champ sat down with Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman before he and Powerhouse Hobbs competed in a three-way Tag Title match on AEW Dynamite, and he...

What Happened After Dominik Mysterio Agreed To Join The Judgment Day?

What happened on “Raw” tonight after Dominik Mysterio agreed to join The Judgment Day?. Rey Mysterio (accompanied by Dominik) went up against Damian Priest (accompanied by Finn Balor) during the show in a one-on-one match. After Priest won the match with his finishing maneuver, he continued to beat down Rey with continuous stomps as Balor grabbed a chair from the timekeeper’s area.
Jim Ross Reacts to Cleavage Photo of Natalya and Her Sister

WWE star Natalya shared a cleavage photo of her chilling in their pool with her sister Jenni. Natalya wrote the following as the caption:. “THE NEIDHARTS! (How pretty is my sister Jenni?! She never believes me when I tell her!)”. AEW announcer Jim Ross responded with the following message:. “She’s...
Former WWE Wrestler Corroborates Vince McMahon Rape Allegation

Back in 1992, former WWE CEO Vince McMahon was accused of rape by the first-ever female WWF/WWE referee, Rita Chatterton, and those accusations have resurfaced in the wake up the controversy currently surrounding McMahon and his company. Now, a former WWE wrestler has corroborated Chatterton’s story. In a new article by Abraham Riesman with New York Magazine’s Intelligencer, Leonard Inzitari (ring name Mario Mancini) backs up Chatterton’s claim that McMahon assaulted her.
WWE Reportedly Unhappy With SummerSlam Plans

It appears that not everyone is happy with the card for the SummerSlam 2022 event. According to WrestleVotes, a source said that “they really don’t like the SummerSlam card.” “They” being the people who put together the card. Some of the matches may feel familiar...
Bobby Heenan’s Wife Passes Away, Ricky Steamboat Set for NWA TV Tapings

– Mike Tenay has confirmed the passing of Bobby Heenan’s wife:. “Sorry to report the passing of Cindy Heenan, an incredible wife, mother and grandmother. Her devotion and support for Bobby was unparalleled. Survived by daughter Jess, son in law John and grandkids Austin and Hannah. Our times with them were the happiest and most memorable.” Tenay wrote on Twitter.
Fan Called Police On Happy Corbin For Murdering Rey Mysterio

He got the point across. The Coronavirus changed the way the world worked for a long time but things are mainly back to normal. What matters most is that the health issues and worries have mostly gone away, but it is also nice to see some of our old ways of life coming back. That includes wrestling, with one wrestler now being able to tell a story about the pandemic days.
Sasha Banks Spotted Hanging Out With Injured WWE Star

Sasha Banks and Bayley are two of the biggest female professional wrestlers in the world, and it’s no secret to fans that the two are best friends both inside and outside the ring. This past weekend, the pair were spotted chatting with one another at a concert in Orlando....
Seth Rollins On When Fans Could See The Shield Together Again

For years The Shield was one of the most dominant groups in all of wrestling, but in 2019 the group seemingly disbanded for good when Jon Moxley parted ways with WWE and joined All Elite Wrestling. The members of The Shield worked hard to create a name for themselves, and it seems that their hard work has paid off as they’ve all gone on to become successful singles stars.
Greg Valentine Believes That He Is A Better Wrestler Than These Two Big WWE Hall Of Famers

Greg “The Hammer” Valentine is one of the most legendary professional wrestlers in the history of the business, and the man himself thinks so too. In an interview with Title Match Wrestling, Valentine said that he feels like he is a better wrestler than both Ric Flair and Hulk Hogan. Valentine stated that he was able to go frequently longer than both of the men in the ring.
Big Spoiler Update on Edge’s WWE Return

WWE Hall of Famer Edge will soon return to WWE storylines. The Rated R Superstar is expected to appear at next Monday’s WWE RAW from Madison Square Garden in New York City, which is the SummerSlam go-home show, according to a recent report from Fightful Select. There has been...
Ric Flair's Final Opponents Revealed

Ric Flair will compete in his final match on July 31 at the Nashville Municipal Auditorium. When news of his retirement match first broke, it was reported that he would be involved in a six-man tag team match with FTR taking on the Rock 'n' Roll Express and Ricky "The Dragon" Steamboat, one of Flair's oldest rivals. However those plans had to be scrapped after Steamboat turned down the idea, and in the weeks since then Jim Crocket Promotions (revived for one night to promote the event under the Starrcast banner) has been announcing other matches that would round out the card. It was finally confirmed on Monday that Flair would be taking part in a tag team match, joining his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo in a match against Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.
Possible Spoiler On Plans For Big Name Returning To AEW

It was recently announced that the AEW All Out pay-per-view will take place from the NOW Arena in September, and it looks like fans could be seeing a former AEW World Champion in action at the event. Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer recently reported that The Young Bucks vs....
Kurt Angle Confirms Racially Motivated Rib Vince McMahon Pulled On Him

The world will never know just where the storyline between Kurt Angle and his “son,’ Jason Jordan, was going in 2018 — Jordan was forced to retire due to a neck injury — but now, thanks to the former Olympic gold medalist himself, we know why the whole angle came about: as a racially motivated rib.
WWE Officials Reportedly "Don't Like" The WWE SummerSlam Card

WWE officials are reportedly not satisfied with the upcoming WWE SummerSlam card. In an update from @WrestleVotes on Twitter, "the people who put [SummerSlam] together" apparently "really don't like the SummerSlam card." This comes just one day removed from Monday Night RAW, where WWE confirmed two new matches for the event: Seth Rollins vs. Riddle and Logan Paul vs. The Miz. There are currently eight matches scheduled for SummerSlam, with the headlining bout being a Last Man Standing match between Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns and challenger Brock Lesnar. There are three more episodes of WWE TV, two editions of SmackDown and one RAW, before SummerSlam.
Monday Night Raw Results – July 18, 2022

Commentators: Jimmy Smith, Corey Graves, Byron Saxton. We have two shows left before Summerslam and that means it is time to start hammering home the rest of the details. A good deal of the card has already been set and now it is time to wrap things up, including things other than Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar. Maybe we can get some more of that this week so let’s get to it.
AEW Wrestler Reveals She is Stepping Away From Pro Wrestling

AEW wrestler AQA announced on Twitter that she would be leaving professional wrestling “for the immediate future.”. AQA acknowledged in her statement that she hasn’t been in a great place with wrestling lately, both physically and mentally, but that she has attempted to push through it out of respect for her opponents.
Brian Pillman Jr. Comments On Current Relationship With MJF

Maxwell Jacob Friedman has been the talk of All Elite Wrestling ever since he called out its Owner Tony Khan, calling him a “f*cking mark” and criticizing his willingness to hand over money to ex-WWE guys before giving him a raise. The situation has led to MJF’s removal from all things AEW and has led many to wonder when the next time we’ll see Friedman appear might be, given his contract with the company reportedly doesn’t expire until January 2024.
New Romantic Storyline Teased On WWE Raw

On the 7/18 “WWE Raw” episode, Sarah Schreiber was preparing to interview The Miz to get his thoughts on Logan Paul ahead of the Miz TV segment planned for later on the show. Just then, Veer randomly entered the frame and stared down Schreiber for several seconds. He would then look at the camera, smile, and say “Boo!” before breaking into laughter.
