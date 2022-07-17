ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

Poll results: BND readers in southwestern Illinois vote in a college football poll

By Garen Vartanian
Belleville News-Democrat
 4 days ago

In the latest BND poll, we asked readers which college football program from the bi-state area they thought would win the most games this fall.

The winner was a tie between Illinois and Southern Illinois University at 24% apiece. Here are the other results: Illinois State (15%), Missouri (15%), Missouri State (9%), Northern Illinois (9%), Eastern Illinois (3%) and Southeast Missouri State (3%). The poll closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

College football officially kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27. Here is who each of the above-listed teams will open the season with, along with their 2021 record.

  • Eastern Illinois: Thursday, Sept. 1, at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; 1-10
  • Illinois: Saturday, Aug. 27, vs. Wyoming at home, 3 p.m.; 5-7
  • Illinois State: Saturday, Sept. 3, at Wisconsin, 6 p.m.; 4-7
  • Missouri: Thursday, Sept. 27, vs. Louisiana Tech at home, 7 p.m.; 6-7
  • Missouri State: Thursday, Sept. 1, at Central Arkansas, 7 p.m. 8-4
  • Northern Illinois: Thursday, Sept. 1, vs. Eastern Illinois, 7 p.m.; 9-5

  • Southeast Missouri State: Saturday, Sept. 3, at Iowa State, 1 p.m.; 4-7
  • Southern Illinois University: Saturday, Sept. 3, at Incarnate Word, TBD; 8-5

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND’s website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be a vote on who the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue at the upcoming trade deadline. Please email poll ideas to gvartanian@bnd.com .

Missouri placekicker and 2016 O’Fallon High School graduate Tucker McCann attempts a field goal during his career with the Tigers. In the latest BND sports poll, we asked readers which college football program in Illinois and Missouri would win the most games this fall. Jessica Hill/AP

Belleville News-Democrat

