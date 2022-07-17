Poll results: BND readers in southwestern Illinois vote in a college football poll

In the latest BND poll, we asked readers which college football program from the bi-state area they thought would win the most games this fall.

The winner was a tie between Illinois and Southern Illinois University at 24% apiece. Here are the other results: Illinois State (15%), Missouri (15%), Missouri State (9%), Northern Illinois (9%), Eastern Illinois (3%) and Southeast Missouri State (3%). The poll closed at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.

College football officially kicks off Saturday, Aug. 27. Here is who each of the above-listed teams will open the season with, along with their 2021 record.

Eastern Illinois: Thursday, Sept. 1, at Northern Illinois, 7 p.m.; 1-10

To be clear, this poll is not scientific . In fact, we invite you to vote as many times as you want. It’s all for fun, BND readers.

The next poll will appear on the BND's website — www.bnd.com — at 5 a.m. Tuesday and will be a vote on who the St. Louis Cardinals should pursue at the upcoming trade deadline.