Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations

By Ashley Shook
 4 days ago

(WWLP) – For nearly forty years, ice cream lovers have celebrated the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream day.

The most-purchased ice cream flavors in each state, according to Instacart

According to Yelp , these are the top 10 best ice cream spots in western Massachusetts:

  1. Village Green – 93 Main St in Haydenville
  2. Local-Lee Scooped – 395 Laurel St in Lee
  3. 5J Creamee & Pasiecnik Farmstand – 255 River Rd in Whately
  4. Hadley Scoop at the Silos – 102 Mill Valley Rd in Hadley
  5. Topsy’s – 483 East Main St in Orange
  6. Townline Creameries – 37 Bernardston Rd in Bernardston
  7. High Lawn Farm – 535 Summer St in Lee
  8. Lickety Split Ice Cream Shoppe – 83 Spring St in Williamstown
  9. Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery – 8 Old South St in Northampton
  10. Ice Cream Alley – 221 Main St in Greenfield

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts ice cream businesses on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.

