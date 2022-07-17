Celebrate National Ice Cream Day at one of these western Massachusetts locations

(WWLP) – For nearly forty years, ice cream lovers have celebrated the third Sunday in July as National Ice Cream day.

According to Yelp , these are the top 10 best ice cream spots in western Massachusetts:

Village Green – 93 Main St in Haydenville Local-Lee Scooped – 395 Laurel St in Lee 5J Creamee & Pasiecnik Farmstand – 255 River Rd in Whately Hadley Scoop at the Silos – 102 Mill Valley Rd in Hadley Topsy’s – 483 East Main St in Orange Townline Creameries – 37 Bernardston Rd in Bernardston High Lawn Farm – 535 Summer St in Lee Lickety Split Ice Cream Shoppe – 83 Spring St in Williamstown Herrell’s Ice Cream & Bakery – 8 Old South St in Northampton Ice Cream Alley – 221 Main St in Greenfield

Yelp, a ratings and reviews site, put together the list by evaluating all of the Massachusetts ice cream businesses on its platform on several factors, including the number and quality of ratings.

