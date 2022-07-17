ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holland, MI

8th annual Ales for Tails event returns with lifesaving mission

 4 days ago
HOLLAND, Michigan — Harbor Humane Society’s signature fundraiser is returning this week. The 8th annual Ales for Tails helps to animal shelter continue its life-saving mission. Ales for Tails is Thursday, July 21 at the Shops at Westshore in Holland. The fun starts at 6 p.m. with...

