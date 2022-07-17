ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Enfield man surrenders to face charges in Ringwood assault

By Lance Martin
A 25-year-old Enfield man surrendered to the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office this morning and will face charges associated with a break-in and assault which occurred Friday night in the Ringwood area. Curtez...

SN man faces marijuana trafficking counts as HCSO revives HEAT

A Scotland Neck man faces marijuana trafficking counts following a search warrant execution Wednesday evening. The man charged, Edward Lee Lanier, was a former deputy in the 1990s, the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office confirmed. The raid also marked the return of the office’s Hazardous Entry and Arrest Team, which...
SCOTLAND NECK, NC
Man in chase where driver held at gunpoint held on $1.5M bond

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — A two-county chase between a vehicle and multiple law enforcement agencies took place Wednesday afternoon. The chase began at around 4:13 p.m. when Martin County Sheriff’s Office deputies and Williamston police conducted a joint operation to capture a man, Vonderrick Ramond Cutler, who was wanted on violent felony charges. It was […]
GREENVILLE, NC
3-time thief arrested for Rocky Mount armed robberies: police

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — A robber who hit the same place three times over was identified by investigators and arrested by Rocky Mount police on Tuesday. The suspect, identified as Laquenza Blue, 26, was arrested at his home in Rocky Mount. This home is less than a half-mile from the store he is charged with robbing—the Fuel Doc at 1108 Cokey Rd.
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
#Enfield#Ringwood#Violent Crime
2 more arrested in connection with Gray shooting

Greensville County Sheriff W.T Jarratt announced two suspects were arrested and charged with first-degree murder and use of a firearm in the commission of a felony in connection with the June 27 Liberty Road homicide of 23 -year old Monta' Gray. Rashawn Travon Tatum, 18, and Tyquan Edward Smith, both...
GREENSVILLE COUNTY, VA
Murder under investigation in Lawrenceville

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at approximately 11:11 p.m. the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call reporting that a shooting had occurred on Rose Drive near Mallard Crossing in Lawrenceville, Virginia. Deputies, along with Emergency Medical personnel quickly responded to the area. A single male victim was located lying on the side of the roadway suffering from injuries associated with a gun shot wound. The victim was identified as Keon Lee Singleton, 18, of White Plains, Virginia and was pronounced dead at the scene. The Medical Examiner’s office was contacted and the victim was transported to Richmond for autopsy.
LAWRENCEVILLE, VA
Man accused of robbing Rocky Mount store three times

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WITN) - A man has been charged with robbing the same business three times in Rocky Mount. Police on Tuesday charged Laquenza Blue with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon and three counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The Fuel Doc...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
17-year-old charged with murder in Vance County investigation

HENDERSON, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 17-year-old has been arrested in a Vance County murder investigation. The teen is accused in the death of a man who was shot multiple times. The investigation started when deputies responded to a 911 call around 10:00 a.m. Sunday, July 17, on Vincent Hoyle Road. According to a news release from the Vance County Sheriff's Office, deputies found a man, identified as Saivion Best, with several gunshot wounds.
VANCE COUNTY, NC
Emporia ATM theft under investigation

On July 13, 2022, at about 12:27 am, the Emporia Police Department responded to an ATM alarm call at the First Community Bank located on West Atlantic Street. When officers arrived on scene, they saw where someone had damaged the ATM machine. While on scene, they noticed a white Ford F-250 pickup truck on scene also. The investigation later revealed that the truck was stolen from Roanoke Rapids, NC. Two suspects used the truck to gain access to the money inside of the ATM machine. The suspects fled the scene on foot then got into another vehicle moments before police arrived. This incident is currently being investigated by detectives of the Emporia Police Department and FBI Richmond Division.
EMPORIA, VA
Snow Hill man charged with possession of stolen vehicle, marijuana

SNOW HILL, Greene County — Officials with the Snow Hill Police Department arrested a man after they found out that he was driving a stolen vehicle. Officers also found marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle. Dontavious Lamont Jones, of Farmville, was charged with:. Possession of a stolen motor...
SNOW HILL, NC
Two arrested for stealing car parts

SUNBURY – Quick thinking by a local man prevented two alleged thieves from slipping away. Gates County Sheriff Ray Campbell reported the arrests of Marshall D. Moore and Delvin P. McGrath on the charge of larceny of motor vehicle parts, a Class I Felony. Campbell said his deputies responded...
SUNBURY, NC
Van stolen following South Rosemary shooting recovered

A van stolen in the aftermath of a Sunday night shooting in the South Rosemary area in which one person was injured was recovered Monday night, the Roanoke Rapids Police Department reported. Chief Bobby Martin said the van was found in the area of Emery Street shortly after 8 p.m....
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Traffic stop for broken vehicle glass nets drug charges

A stop on a vehicle with broken rear glass resulted in the arrest of an Enfield man on drug charges Monday afternoon. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said Sergeant E. Richardson and Deputy J. Snider were conducting a “proactive patrol” near South McDaniel Street in Enfield when they observed the Kia Optima in front of them. The deputies also learned that the registration of the vehicle operated by Daquan Whitaker, 27, had expired.
ENFIELD, NC
RR man faces multiple catalytic converter theft counts

A 22-year-old Roanoke Rapids man has been charged on 17 counts of felony larceny of motor vehicle parts as well as felony injury of property to obtain nonferrous metals. Lieutenant Shane Guyant of the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office said the charges against Kenneth Tyler Wood reflect seven victims and 17 vehicles which were stripped of catalytic converters since April. The sheriff’s office began receiving numerous reports since that time, he said.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Greenville police investigating deadly shooting

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Greenville police are investigating a shooting that left a man dead Tuesday morning. At approximately 2 a.m. Tuesday, Greenville police officers responded to the report of a shooting at 4110 Bostic Drive, Apartment 103. Police said they found Travis Johnson, 21, of Williamston, dead inside the apartment from an apparent gunshot wound.
GREENVILLE, NC
Victim hospitalized in Ringwood B&E, assault

The Halifax County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a burglary and assault Friday night in the Ringwood area which left the victim hospitalized. Lieutenant Shane Guyant said this evening the attack could be random but investigators are still working on the case. The sheriff’s office posted photos on its...
HALIFAX COUNTY, NC
Truck stolen from RR used to pull down Emporia ATM

A truck stolen from the Old Farm Road area Wednesday night was used to pull down an Emporia ATM, according to Roanoke Rapids police Chief Bobby Martin. Martin said the FBI is investigating the case as an undisclosed amount of money was taken after the machine was pulled down by use of chains attached to the truck and the ATM. Virginia authorities located the truck still chained to the ATM.
Roanoke Rapids PD investigate back-to-back store shootings

ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCT) – The Roanoke Police Department is asking for help in finding a suspect involved in store shootings that occurred Sunday in Roanoke. On Sunday at approximately 9:06 p.m. the Roanoke Rapids Police Department responded to the parking lot of the Family Dollar located in the area of South Rosemary. Upon arrival, the officers discovered a vehicle had been shot multiple times and a female had been struck in the foot area.
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
Woman injured, van stolen in Sunday night shooting

Roanoke Rapids police are investigating a shooting in which a victim was shot in the foot and a minivan was stolen. The shooting occurred shortly after 9 p.m. Sunday in the parking lot of the South Rosemary Family Dollar. Officers discovered a vehicle had been shot multiple times and a...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC

