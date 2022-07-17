ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida tops list of most car vs. pedestrian fatalities

By Tori Richards
 4 days ago

Florida is the most dangerous place for a pedestrian to walk, with two cities in the top five of places with the most people struck and killed by cars, a report has revealed.

A total of 7,265 people died while walking in 2020 during the height of the pandemic, even though there were fewer drivers on the road. This is a 4.7% increase from the year before, according to the Governors Highway Safety Association . It is the highest number in 40 years.

Older adults and people walking in low-income neighborhoods had the highest fatality rate, at 3.3 people per 1,000. This is three times the rate of someone making more than $93,000 per year, according to a report compiled by Smart Growth America.

“This epidemic continues growing worse because our nation’s streets are dangerous by design, designed primarily to move cars quickly at the expense of keeping everyone safe,” the report read. “The result in 2020 was a significant increase in all traffic fatalities, even with less driving overall due to the pandemic.”

For the second year in a row, the Daytona Beach area in Florida topped the list of fatalities. This was followed by Albuquerque, New Mexico; Memphis, Tennessee; the greater Tampa Bay area in Florida; and Charleston, South Carolina. The information was compiled between 2016 and 2016.

None of the cities in the top 20 improved their numbers from the last report, which spanned from 2011 to 2015.

The deadliest states as a whole, in chronological order, are New Mexico, Florida, South Carolina, Arizona, and Delaware.

Although car culture-obsessed California was not at the top of the list, it does have one distinction: It’s the only state with three cities in the top 10. Those are Bakersfield, Stockton, and Fresno — all large cities in Central California’s farming belt.

The study also found that people of color, particularly Native Americans and black Americans, died at higher rates than any other group at 4.8 times per 100,000. The safest group was Asian/Pacific Islanders at 1.2 times per 100,000.

#puzzled
4d ago

Actually, when people go on vacation the tourons leave their brains at the state line. They don’t stop for pedestrians in crosswalks, don’t follow speed limits (racing like they are in a hurry). Simply basics are lost on these tourons.

fox35orlando.com

Florida landscaper struck by lightning

Two people were struck by lightning and taken to hospitals in Volusia County on Tuesday afternoon after strong storms moved through the area, according to emergency officials. One of the injured was a landscaper.
VOLUSIA COUNTY, FL
Daytona Beach, FL
Memphis, FL
Delaware State
New Mexico State
Tennessee State
Florida Traffic
Florida State
Florida Cars
Washington State
Arizona State
South Carolina State
Florida Government
WRDW-TV

Georgia, South Carolina launching crackdown on speeding

AUGUSTA, Ga. - Amid an alarming increase in the number of cars speeding over 100 mph during the past two years in the Southeast, Georgia and South Carolina will put Operation Slow Down into effect Monday. According to statistics by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, speed was a factor...
GEORGIA STATE
CBS Miami

Florida's unclaimed property law challenged

- A St. Petersburg resident has filed a potential class-action lawsuit challenging the constitutionality of a law that directs the state's handling of unclaimed property. Attorneys for Alieda Maron filed the lawsuit Friday in federal court in Tallahassee against state Chief Financial Officer Jimmy Patronis, who oversees the unclaimed-property program.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
WWL-AMFM

Elderly Florida woman killed by alligators after falling in pond

Two alligators killed an elderly woman in Florida after she fell into a pond near her home on Friday night, according to local authorities. According to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office, at around 7:47 p.m. on Friday, a woman was seen falling into a pond along the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club golf course in Englewood.
ENGLEWOOD, FL
850wftl.com

Florida woman dies in suspected gator attack

ENGELWOOD, FL- A southwest Florida woman was found dead in a pond near her home on Friday night, the victim of an apparent alligator attack. Sarasota county deputies say Rose Marie Wiegand was seen falling into the water at the Boca Royale Golf & Country Club. Officials say two alligators...
SARASOTA COUNTY, FL
WCBD Count on 2

Man arrested on Medicaid fraud charges in SC

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WSPA) – A North Carolina man has been arrested on Medicaid fraud charges in South Carolina. According to the South Carolina Attorney General’s Office, Tommel Devon Hayes, 45, of Goldsboro, NC has been charged with three counts of obtaining signature or property by false pretenses, value of $10,000 or more.
COLUMBIA, SC
L. Cane

The Top Springs in Florida, According to Southern Living

There's no question that Florida's beaches are understandably popular with tourists and locals alike. They're arguably beautiful, but if you're looking for consistently crystal-clear waters, you may want to check out Florida's springs. This is especially true in the summer when the cool waters of the springs feel particularly refreshing.
FLORIDA STATE
purewow.com

The 12 Best South Carolina Islands to Visit

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. You’ve already been charmed by Charleston, maybe even made the trip to some of South Carolina’s best small towns like...
TRAVEL
