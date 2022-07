On July 19th 2022 around 1:00 p.m., the City of Flint Water Pollution Control Facility had a sludge overflow begin from our North Digester. The sludge is slowly coming out from the top of the tank and spilling onto the surrounding pavement. The spill is contained around the tank, and there is no impact to the Flint River or the surrounding environment. As a precautionary measure required by law, the State of Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy and the Genesee County Health Department have been notified.

FLINT, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO