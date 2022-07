Lansing’s 54-A District Court has launched a new diversion program to help city residents facing evictions. 54-A District Court received more than $134,000 in May from the National Center for State Courts’ Eviction Diversion Initiative to fund the eviction diversion program for two years. The court was one of 12 courts across the country selected to receive the funding from NCSC, which itself was made possible through a $10 million Wells Fargo grant.

