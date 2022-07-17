Norwalk, Carlisle set for state softball showdown

It may not be the shot heard around the world, but Grace Bailey may go down in Twin Cedars softball lore as getting one of the program’s biggest hits as her two run homer propelled the Sabers to a 2-0 win over Lisbon in the class 1A State Quarterfinals as heard on 92.1 KRLS. The game was a classic pitcher’s duel between Bailey and Lisbon’s Ryleigh Allgood as both pitchers controlled the game for the first seven innings. Both teams also had their chances to score with Twin Cedars getting the leadoff runner on base three times before the 8th inning only to either get picked off or seeing the side retired before the runner could get home. In the 8th… Rylee Dunkin started it off with a walk, then stole 2nd and advanced to 3rd on a throwing error, which set the stage for Bailey’s heroics. Bailey told KNIA/KRLS Sports she got the pitch she was looking for and her off speed stuff was working in the circle.

LISBON, IA ・ 1 DAY AGO