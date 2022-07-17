ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Norwalk, Carlisle set for state softball showdown

By Mike Oeffner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Norwalk and Carlisle softball teams met for a regular season game on July 5, but were rained out after two scoreless innings. The neighboring rivals will try again Monday in Fort Dodge with much more at stake. The fourth-ranked Warriors and fifth-ranked Wildcats will face off in Monday’s...

www.kniakrls.com

kniakrls.com

Norwalk senior trio mentors state tourney team

Great role models and leaders. Those are just a few of the words first-year Norwalk coach Beau Livingston uses to describe the trio of seniors on the 2022 Warrior softball team. Morgan Weeks, Kady Vandemark and Mei Grant all played their own role on this year’s Norwalk squad, which finished...
kniakrls.com

Warriors win state softball consolation game, finish 30-8

It wasn’t the ending they had dreamed of, perhaps, but the Norwalk softball team made sure to finish an outstanding season on a positive note Tuesday afternoon, defeating Burlington 5-0 in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game streamed live on kniakrls.com. Bouncing back from an 8-4 loss to...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk falls to Carlisle 8-4 in State Softball quarterfinal

Norwalk’s return to the State Softball Tournament began with a first round loss Monday afternoon as fifth-ranked Carlisle plated six two-out runs and defeated the fourth-ranked Warriors 8-4 in a Class 4A quarterfinal at Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. In a game broadcast live on FM 94.3...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Area Softball Players Recognized for Character

FULL NOMINATIONS (Directly copied from IGCA website):. Tori Van Vark, Pella – Nominated by Katie Gravert, Head Coach. Tori Van Vark is a student athlete that Works hard with Integrity and gives No excuses. She went above and beyond to better her skills on the field during the off season. She sustained a shoulder injury halfway through the season but worked hard to get back after two weeks to help her team achieve a quality run to the finish of the season. Tori is caring, giving, and is a vital part to the Pella Softball program.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

All-Little Hawkeye Conference Baseball Teams Announced

Several area athletes earned recognition from the Little Hawkeye Conference for their performance this summer for high school baseball teams. The following KNIA/KRLS Area Athletes were recognized with All-Conference honors:. First Team. Pitcher – Ian Fisher, Norwalk. Catcher – Noah Johnston, Indianola. Infielder – Keegan Hansen, Pella.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Falls to Iowa City High in State Quarterfinals

The 7th seeded Indianola baseball team fell to 2nd seeded Iowa City High in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state baseball tournament Tuesday in Iowa City 10-5 in five innings heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians threatened in the first with a leadoff single by Kasey Carter, but that would be the only hit until the fifth inning as the Little Hawks put up five runs in the first, two more in the second, and three in the fourth to build their lead.
IOWA CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Lacona’s Improvement Noted By Knoxville Baseball This Summer

One of the most improved players on the Knoxville Baseball Squad this season was Niko Lacona. Lacona was used in several varsity starts this season and a few big games the Panthers had to have to position themselves in the race for the South Central Conference. His pitching took the biggest jump as he compiled a 4-1 record with 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.82. Lacona’s offensive stats also were improved as he had 14 hits, ten RBI and hit two home runs. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lacona along with the rest of the Panther pitching staff will have to get even better to get to where they want to be next summer. Knoxville finished up with a 20-13 record.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Twin Cedars Softball – July 20, 2022

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad is headed to the Class 1A State Semifinals after a thrilling 2-0 win over Lisbon in the quarterfinals. After controlling the Lions for the entire game, pitcher Grace Bailey hit one of the biggest shots in Twin Cedars program history with a 2 run homer to centerfield to give the Sabers the win. After the game, Derek Cardwell talked with Bailey and Rylee Dunkin on the win and looking ahead to Wednesday’s semifinal game against Martensdale St. Mary’s on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
LISBON, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Baseball Starts State Tournament Run Tonight

The Indianola baseball team begins their class 4A state tournament run tonight in Iowa City against the Iowa City High Little Hawks. The Indians were selected as the #7 seed and will matchup with the 2nd ranked Little Hawks according to the Iowa Baseball Coaches Association, who sport a 31-8 overall record and haven’t allowed a run in their postseason run yet winning 5-0 and 8-0 to qualify.
IOWA CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

Twin Cedars Softball Takes On Lisbon Tonight In State Tournament

Eight days of waiting will come to an end for the Twin Cedars Softball Squad as the Sabers will play their first State Tournament game since 1978. While the entire Sabers squad is playing their first ever State games their opponent Lisbon is playing in its 5th straight State Tournament. Coach Zack Dunkin tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lisbon provides a great challenge, and he says the Lions are comparable to Wayne, one of the Sabers’ nemesis for the last few seasons.
LISBON, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Falls to DCG in Class 4A Quarterfinals

The Indianola softball team fell to Dallas Center-Grimes in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge Monday 9-3 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians fell behind early 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered as the Mustangs took advantage of Indianola miscues to build a 6-0 lead through the third. Indianola got a pair of runs back, scoring on a lineout and an RBI single by Hannah Graham and had runners on with only one out, but a double play ended the threat and the Indians didn’t score again until it was too late.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Grace Bailey’s Bomb In The 8th Sends Twin Cedars To The 1A Semi-Finals

It may not be the shot heard around the world, but Grace Bailey may go down in Twin Cedars softball lore as getting one of the program’s biggest hits as her two run homer propelled the Sabers to a 2-0 win over Lisbon in the class 1A State Quarterfinals as heard on 92.1 KRLS. The game was a classic pitcher’s duel between Bailey and Lisbon’s Ryleigh Allgood as both pitchers controlled the game for the first seven innings. Both teams also had their chances to score with Twin Cedars getting the leadoff runner on base three times before the 8th inning only to either get picked off or seeing the side retired before the runner could get home. In the 8th… Rylee Dunkin started it off with a walk, then stole 2nd and advanced to 3rd on a throwing error, which set the stage for Bailey’s heroics. Bailey told KNIA/KRLS Sports she got the pitch she was looking for and her off speed stuff was working in the circle.
LISBON, IA
kniakrls.com

Highlight Of Knoxville Softball Was Going Up Against ADM

One of the highlights of the Knoxville Softball season was actually a loss. The Panthers went toe-to-two with at the time top ranked ADM. Knoxville ended up losing that game on a walk off 2-1. Coach Carla Smith says if they could have forced extra innings they may have had a chance. In the game, Brittany Bacorn tied it on a home run. Knoxville would go on to finish up the season 17-9.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Majors Little League Team Qualifies for State

The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. The program won four games in Leighton Thursday to advance to the Quad Cities July 23-28. Those who want to support the team can do so here.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Graduate Selected in MLB Draft

A former Indianola standout was selected in the MLB Draft. Duncan Davitt was chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft earlier today. Davitt was a four-year pitcher with the Iowa Hawkeyes, finishing his collegiate career this past spring. With Iowa, he struck out 171 batters in 144 1/3 innings.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central’s Larson a Nominee for NCAA Woman of the Year

Central College women’s track and field and volleyball athlete Krissa Larson is a nominee for the NCAA Woman of the Year Award. Larson was a four-time varsity letter winner and team MVP in both volleyball and track and field. Established in 1991, the award recognizes graduating female athletes who...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Baseball Outlook for 2022-2023

The Pella Christian baseball squad graduated four members of this year’s team but will return a solid core of players in 2023. Corbin Westerkamp will be one of the top players from this last season returning for the Eagles. As a junior, Westerkamp had a .382 batting average, .411 on base percentage, and a 0.556 slugging percentage. He also was fourth on the team in innings pitched and was second on the team with a 2.52 ERA. Caleb Van Arendonk also returns for Pella Christian after batting clean-up for the Eagles this year. Van Arendonk recorded a .293 batting average and six extra base hits as a sophomore in 2022. Lincoln Vander Molen is the top pitcher returning to the Eagles in 2023. Vander Molen was second on the Pella Christian squad in innings pitched with 36.1 and was tied for the team high in wins with three in 2022.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central Earns AVCA Academic Award for Record 22nd Consecutive Year

Extending the longest streak in NCAA Division III history, the Central College volleyball team has received the U.S. Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for a record 22nd consecutive year. To receive the AVCA distinction, a team’s combined grade point average (GPA) for the preceding year must...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Knoxville Little league Fundraiser for State Tournament Trip

The Knoxville Little League will begin play at the State Tournament in Davenport on Saturday, July 23. The team is looking to raise funds to help with the cost of the trip and will hold a fundraiser on Friday, July 22, from 9:00 am-2:00 pm at Knox Nutrition 203 E. Main Street in Knoxville. Knoxville Little League President Rachel Garner spoke with KNIA/KRLS News about the event.
KNOXVILLE, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Little League State Qualifiers

The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. Those who want to support the team can do so here. Coaches: Wade Van Vark, Nate Gallaher, Jeremy Scott, Julie Hartke. 2022 Majors All Stars...
PELLA, IA

