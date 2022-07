ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Fair season is upon us with the Saratoga County Fair opening on Tuesday. Here are the upcoming fairs in the Capital Region for the 2022 season. The Saratoga County Fair runs from July 19 through July 24. Admission is $15 for general admission, $10 for veterans, $50 for a season ticket, and free for children under 12 and active military. Fair rides cost extra, with $25 for an all-day pass.

2 DAYS AGO