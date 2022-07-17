Indianola Softball Begins State Tournament Run Monday

The Pella Christian baseball squad graduated four members of this year’s team but will return a solid core of players in 2023. Corbin Westerkamp will be one of the top players from this last season returning for the Eagles. As a junior, Westerkamp had a .382 batting average, .411 on base percentage, and a 0.556 slugging percentage. He also was fourth on the team in innings pitched and was second on the team with a 2.52 ERA. Caleb Van Arendonk also returns for Pella Christian after batting clean-up for the Eagles this year. Van Arendonk recorded a .293 batting average and six extra base hits as a sophomore in 2022. Lincoln Vander Molen is the top pitcher returning to the Eagles in 2023. Vander Molen was second on the Pella Christian squad in innings pitched with 36.1 and was tied for the team high in wins with three in 2022.
