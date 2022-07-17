ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianola, IA

Indianola Softball Begins State Tournament Run Monday

By Andrew Swadner
kniakrls.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianola softball team returns to the state tournament in Fort Dodge after a two-year hiatus, qualifying in class 4A. The Indians will match up with Little Hawkeye Conference opponent Dallas Center-Grimes, who beat Indianola all three...

www.kniakrls.com

Comments / 0

Related
kniakrls.com

Sabers, Warhawks to Clash in 1A State Softball Championship

The two Class 1A teams just a few towns over from each other will clash Friday night for the Class 1A State Softball championship in Fort Dodge. Twin Cedars defeated Martensdale-St. Marys 7-2, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS, and Southeast Warren stunned defending champions North Linn 6-2 Wednesday evening. The two local schools will play for the top prize in softball Friday at 7:30 at the Harlan Rogers Sports Complex in Fort Dodge. Coverage begins at 7 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS.
FORT DODGE, IA
kniakrls.com

Area Softball Players Recognized for Character

FULL NOMINATIONS (Directly copied from IGCA website):. Tori Van Vark, Pella – Nominated by Katie Gravert, Head Coach. Tori Van Vark is a student athlete that Works hard with Integrity and gives No excuses. She went above and beyond to better her skills on the field during the off season. She sustained a shoulder injury halfway through the season but worked hard to get back after two weeks to help her team achieve a quality run to the finish of the season. Tori is caring, giving, and is a vital part to the Pella Softball program.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

All-Little Hawkeye Conference Baseball Teams Announced

Several area athletes earned recognition from the Little Hawkeye Conference for their performance this summer for high school baseball teams. The following KNIA/KRLS Area Athletes were recognized with All-Conference honors:. First Team. Pitcher – Ian Fisher, Norwalk. Catcher – Noah Johnston, Indianola. Infielder – Keegan Hansen, Pella.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Norwalk senior trio mentors state tourney team

Great role models and leaders. Those are just a few of the words first-year Norwalk coach Beau Livingston uses to describe the trio of seniors on the 2022 Warrior softball team. Morgan Weeks, Kady Vandemark and Mei Grant all played their own role on this year’s Norwalk squad, which finished...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Indianola, IA
Sports
Fort Dodge, IA
Sports
City
Indianola, IA
City
Melcher-dallas, IA
Local
Iowa Sports
City
Fort Dodge, IA
City
Dallas, IA
kniakrls.com

Warriors win state softball consolation game, finish 30-8

It wasn’t the ending they had dreamed of, perhaps, but the Norwalk softball team made sure to finish an outstanding season on a positive note Tuesday afternoon, defeating Burlington 5-0 in a Class 4A state tournament consolation game streamed live on kniakrls.com. Bouncing back from an 8-4 loss to...
NORWALK, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Softball Falls to DCG in Class 4A Quarterfinals

The Indianola softball team fell to Dallas Center-Grimes in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge Monday 9-3 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians fell behind early 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered as the Mustangs took advantage of Indianola miscues to build a 6-0 lead through the third. Indianola got a pair of runs back, scoring on a lineout and an RBI single by Hannah Graham and had runners on with only one out, but a double play ended the threat and the Indians didn’t score again until it was too late.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Radio Sports Page Spotlight Athletes – Twin Cedars Softball – July 20, 2022

The Twin Cedars Softball Squad is headed to the Class 1A State Semifinals after a thrilling 2-0 win over Lisbon in the quarterfinals. After controlling the Lions for the entire game, pitcher Grace Bailey hit one of the biggest shots in Twin Cedars program history with a 2 run homer to centerfield to give the Sabers the win. After the game, Derek Cardwell talked with Bailey and Rylee Dunkin on the win and looking ahead to Wednesday’s semifinal game against Martensdale St. Mary’s on the Radio Sports Page Wednesday at 6:00pm and Thursday at 10:00am on KNIA/KRLS.
LISBON, IA
kniakrls.com

Lacona’s Improvement Noted By Knoxville Baseball This Summer

One of the most improved players on the Knoxville Baseball Squad this season was Niko Lacona. Lacona was used in several varsity starts this season and a few big games the Panthers had to have to position themselves in the race for the South Central Conference. His pitching took the biggest jump as he compiled a 4-1 record with 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.82. Lacona’s offensive stats also were improved as he had 14 hits, ten RBI and hit two home runs. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lacona along with the rest of the Panther pitching staff will have to get even better to get to where they want to be next summer. Knoxville finished up with a 20-13 record.
KNOXVILLE, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Role Models#Indianola Softball#Indians#Knia Sports
kniakrls.com

Pella State Baseball Run Halted by #1 Assumption

A postseason run to remember came to a quick halt Monday, as the Dutch fell to #1 Davenport Assumption 11-1 in six innings in the Class 3A State Quarterfinals, as heard live on 92.1 KRLS. The Knights’ deep and talented lineup was too much for Pella to contain, scoring in...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Let’s Talk Pella – Pella Little League State Qualifiers

The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. Those who want to support the team can do so here. Coaches: Wade Van Vark, Nate Gallaher, Jeremy Scott, Julie Hartke. 2022 Majors All Stars...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Pella Majors Little League Team Qualifies for State

The Pella Majors Little League Baseball Team has made it to the State Little League Tournament for the first time in Pella Little League History. The program won four games in Leighton Thursday to advance to the Quad Cities July 23-28. Those who want to support the team can do so here.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Graduate Selected in MLB Draft

A former Indianola standout was selected in the MLB Draft. Duncan Davitt was chosen by the Tampa Bay Rays in the 18th round of the 2022 MLB Draft earlier today. Davitt was a four-year pitcher with the Iowa Hawkeyes, finishing his collegiate career this past spring. With Iowa, he struck out 171 batters in 144 1/3 innings.
INDIANOLA, IA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Softball
NewsBreak
Sports
kniakrls.com

Pella Christian Baseball Outlook for 2022-2023

The Pella Christian baseball squad graduated four members of this year’s team but will return a solid core of players in 2023. Corbin Westerkamp will be one of the top players from this last season returning for the Eagles. As a junior, Westerkamp had a .382 batting average, .411 on base percentage, and a 0.556 slugging percentage. He also was fourth on the team in innings pitched and was second on the team with a 2.52 ERA. Caleb Van Arendonk also returns for Pella Christian after batting clean-up for the Eagles this year. Van Arendonk recorded a .293 batting average and six extra base hits as a sophomore in 2022. Lincoln Vander Molen is the top pitcher returning to the Eagles in 2023. Vander Molen was second on the Pella Christian squad in innings pitched with 36.1 and was tied for the team high in wins with three in 2022.
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Central Earns AVCA Academic Award for Record 22nd Consecutive Year

Extending the longest streak in NCAA Division III history, the Central College volleyball team has received the U.S. Marine Corps/American Volleyball Coaches Association (AVCA) Team Academic Award for a record 22nd consecutive year. To receive the AVCA distinction, a team’s combined grade point average (GPA) for the preceding year must...
PELLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber Holds Annual Golf Open

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open took place Wednesday. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News every year she is blown away by the support from the community for the chamber’s largest fundraiser of the year. “I’ve never seen bigger smiles than I have today....
INDIANOLA, IA
hawkeyesports.com

Iowa Announces 2 Football Sellouts

IOWA CITY, Iowa – – The University of Iowa’s home football contests against Iowa State (Sept. 10) and Michigan (Oct. 1), scheduled at Duke Slater Field at Kinnick Stadium, are sold out. The announcement was made Wednesday by the UI Athletics Department. The Iowa Corn Cy-Hawk Series...
IOWA CITY, IA
kniakrls.com

STEAM Activities Featured at Tonight’s Thursdays in Pella

The theme of this week’s Thursdays in Pella is “Full STEAM Ahead.” Executive Director of the PACE Alliance Karen Eischen says activities will center around science, technology, engineering, art, and math from 6 to 8 p.m. in Central Park. The KNIA/KRLS Lil’ Big Red Radio is broadcasting from every Thursdays in Pella event this summer.
PELLA, IA
SportsGrid

2022 Iowa State Cyclones Football Schedule: Dates, Times, & Analysis

Matt Campbell and the Iowa State Cyclones had high hopes heading into 2021 but finished with a disappointing 7-6 record. With only eight starters returning, it’s fair to question if the Cyclones can remain in the upper tier of the Big 12. Four-year starter Brock Purdy departs, leaving left-hander...
IOWA STATE
kniakrls.com

Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open Tomorrow

The 2022 Indianola Chamber of Commerce Golf Open is tomorrow. Chamber President and CEO Brenda Easter tells KNIA News the event serves as the largest fundraiser of the year for the chamber and helps allow them to put on all the other fun events the chamber is a part of throughout the year. The Chamber Golf Open is a tee time start throughout the day at the Indianola Golf and Country Club with lunch and refreshments provided, and winners will be announced in the evening. For more information, click below.
INDIANOLA, IA
kniakrls.com

Indianola School Board Bond Referendum in September

The Indianola School Board approved the bond referendum initiative at their meeting Tuesday, sending the decision to the voters regarding $70 million in Indianola High School improvements. Superintendent Ted Ihns tells KNIA News. “The engagement letter for the school bond election was approved, which means there will be a bond...
INDIANOLA, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy