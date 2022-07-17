Indianola Softball Begins State Tournament Run Monday

One of the most improved players on the Knoxville Baseball Squad this season was Niko Lacona. Lacona was used in several varsity starts this season and a few big games the Panthers had to have to position themselves in the race for the South Central Conference. His pitching took the biggest jump as he compiled a 4-1 record with 33 strikeouts and an ERA of 2.82. Lacona’s offensive stats also were improved as he had 14 hits, ten RBI and hit two home runs. Coach Turner Devore tells KNIA/KRLS Sports Lacona along with the rest of the Panther pitching staff will have to get even better to get to where they want to be next summer. Knoxville finished up with a 20-13 record.

