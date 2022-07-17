ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Protests

Ukrainians take part in anti-war protest in central London

By Oliver Browning
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago
Demonstrators, including a number of Ukrainians, took part in a protest against the Russian invasion of Ukraine in Westminster, central London on Saturday (16 July).

A number of protesters created a striking scene, covering themselves in red paint and laying on the floor to symbolise dead civilians, while others held signs with messages that read: “Russians are killing our children” and “Stop Putin”.

Those leading the demonstration urged the British public to “join us” and “push MPs” to do more for Ukraine.

