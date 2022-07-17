ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Railway Children Return review – amiable but predictable sequel

By Wendy Ide
The Guardian
 4 days ago
Sheridan Smith and Jenny Agutter in The Railway Children Return.

There’s nothing overtly wrong with the idea of making a sequel to a much-loved children’s classic. But you rather hope for a slightly more daring approach than just reassembling all the same plot points and stringing them together with a bunch of new characters. After a while, it stops feeling like screenwriting and starts looking like a kind of dramatic trigonometry.

This sequel to the 1970 original takes place at the end of the second world war, with Jenny Agutter reprising her role as Bobby, now a grandmother, and a trio of evacuees from Salford filling the vacant slots of newcomers to the sleepy village. It’s all perfectly inoffensive kids’ entertainment, but aside from the well-meaning but slightly jarring BLM messaging, it’s ploddingly predictable stuff.

