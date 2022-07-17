Young boy's entrepreneurial spirit through lemonade stand a refreshing outlook

Moore County shoppers can spruce up their wardrobe on a budget thanks to the help of local fashionista Ruth Jones, owner of LillieRose Thrifty Place in Aberdeen. Ruth’s passion for her business comes from a decades-long love of scouring thrift shops, yard sales, and estate sales for hidden treasures. “People would come to me asking where I found certain pieces,” explained Ruth. “After a while, I realized what I needed to do was collect things and open a shop to share my finds with others.”

