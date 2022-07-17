Young boy's entrepreneurial spirit through lemonade stand a refreshing outlook

It’s Silver Queen corn season — but the popular “old timey” corn is not always easy to find. When searching for fresh summer produce in Raleigh, the first stop for many is the State Farmers Market, so that’s where we started. We found one stand selling the elusive corn variety: Penny’s Produce.
A ghost kitchen opens Thursday at Raleigh-Durham International Airport, making it easier for travelers to get food fast. Reporter: Lora Lavigne. Photographer: Mark Olexik.
With North Carolina heat breaking 90°F everyday this week, we looked for expert advice to keep our air conditioning units running in tip-top shape. The News & Observer spoke with Ritchie Smith, owner of Air Secure Company in Cary, and asked him to tell us if AC “tips” we’ve seen circulating online are fact or fiction, and to give us his top five pieces of advice.
Moore County shoppers can spruce up their wardrobe on a budget thanks to the help of local fashionista Ruth Jones, owner of LillieRose Thrifty Place in Aberdeen. Ruth’s passion for her business comes from a decades-long love of scouring thrift shops, yard sales, and estate sales for hidden treasures. “People would come to me asking where I found certain pieces,” explained Ruth. “After a while, I realized what I needed to do was collect things and open a shop to share my finds with others.”
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Doctors told Crystal Avinger to lose weight or lose her life. The Greensboro mother heard that and immediately started making changes. The first change she made was cutting out soda completely. In this month's Cone Health 2 Your Well-Being report, a dietician explains the potentially damaging...
In October 2020, Charles Lucas of Lucas Farm made a proclamation on the weathered brick steps where his house once stood. He said he would use the space to build a farmer's market. Now, he's set to open Lucas Farmers Market on Saturday, July 23. "This market is going to...
Fairies, flowers and rainbows set the stage for a fantastic downtown adventure on July 29 and 30. Expect a hint of enchantment in the air as Midsummer Magic returns for its seventh year with more fairy fun for the entire family. Inspired by William Shakespeare’s tale of magic and mischief,...
A family and community are mourning the loss of 16-year-old Guadalupe Altamirano who was killed when a tree fell on his car while he was driving home on Saturday, July 16. Emergency crews were dispatched to the scene in the 300 block of Pond View Drive near Robbins at 4:45 p.m. during a storm.
In this episode of On Eastern Soil with Emily, we’re visiting Hubb’s Farms to talk with Tammy Peterson, Owner of Hubb’s Farms in Clinton NC. Join Emily as she explores anything and everything agriculture across the East! On Eastern Soil with Emily is sponsored by Stewart Equipment, North Carolina Farm Bureau, North Carolina Farm Families, and Hearne’s Fine Jewelry. Watch online, or on-air on Hello ENC! Tuesdays at 12:30p, or WNCT 9 Morning Edition and CBS 17 Tuesday mornings!
An historic railroad abandoned in the 1980's will soon become a multi-use path for the Durham community. Reporter: Monica Casey.
Fonda Lupita, the lauded gordita shop that jumped onto the national dining map, has moved, but you’ll still find it in Sanford. After landing on Eater’s Best New Restaurants list last year, Fonda Lupita has expanded from its tiny Jonesboro Heights spot to a sprawling 6,000-square-foot space with room for 150.
In August 2021, details about a possible new Lidl in Garner, NC became available. As of July 2022, the store has not opened and for months, readers of the WRAL Smart Shopper Facebook page have been asking for additional information regarding the status of the store. We reached out to...
SILER CITY, N.C. (WNCN) — Stopping into a shop called La Guadalupana De Siler City proved to be a winning errand once a scratch-off purchased there made a Chatham County man nearly $100,000 richer. Adolfo Aguilar of Goldston tried his luck on a $30 lottery ticket called “Fabulous Fortune,”...
The Research Triangle has been named the best metropolitan area for hiring baby boomers, according to a new analysis by LinkedIn’s Economic Graph Team. The Research Triangle cluster of cities — including Raleigh, Durham and Chapel Hill — took the top spot on the list of 15 metro areas.
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A woman was bitten by a snake while visiting her family in Chapel Hill this week. When the family went to the hospital, they said there was no anti-venom readily available. "It could be dangerous," said Ellen Zhu. "You have to be cautious and realize...
VinFast is getting to build its first U.S. factory in Chatham County. WRAL reporter Matt Talhelm finds out if VinFast workers can afford to live in the quickly-growing county.
SANFORD, N.C. (WGHP) — Helen Holley, of Robersonville, bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $1 million prize, according to an NC Education Lottery news release. Holley bought her winning $10,000,000 Colossal Cash ticket from the Circle K on Horner Boulevard in Sanford. When Holley arrived at lottery...
