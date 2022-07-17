ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Upcoming Hub City events

 4 days ago
SUNDAY

∙ Micah Burns | Brunch @ Claraboya Scratch Kitchen+Bar | DoubleTree @ 11am

∙ Brunch | Alissa Beyer @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 11am

∙ Sunday Funday @ Cotton Court Hotel @ 1pm

∙ The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Wallace Theater @ LHUCA | Firehouse Theatre @ 2pm

∙ Gospel Nite | Terry Blackwood & The Elvis Imperials @ Cactus Theater @ 7pm

∙ Snap! A Collaborative Immersive Experience @ CASP | Studio C @ 7pm

MONDAY

∙ Danny Cadra @ Claraboya Scratch Kitchen+Bar | DoubleTree @ 5pm

∙ Singer/Songwriter Night | Jerry Serrano @ Blue Light Live @ 9pm

TUESDAY

∙ Outdoor Vendor Market: The Mujeres Mercado @ Grey Edges Studio & Art Gallery @ 11am

∙ Robert Lopez @ Claraboya Scratch Kitchen+Bar | DoubleTree @ 5pm

∙ SPiVEY! @ The Kress | Burklee Hill Vineyards @ 6pm

∙ True Crime Book Club @ Mahon Library @ 6:30pm

WEDNESDAY

∙ Mariachi Mi Tierra | 2022 High Noon Concert Series @ Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo @ 12pm

∙ Lubbock Tango @ LHUCA @ 6pm

∙ Seth Ward & The Silence @ The Blue Light Live @ 9pm

THURSDAY

∙ Trolley Tours @ National Ranching Heritage Center @ 10:30am

∙ Clifton Castle @ Claraboya Scratch Kitchen+Bar | DoubleTree @ 5pm

∙ Mark Wallney | Summer Showcase Concert Series @ Buddy Holly Center @ 5:30pm

∙ Patio Nights @ McPherson Cellars @ 6pm

∙ Open Mic Night @ Wild Lark Books @ 7pm

∙ Danny Cadra @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 7pm

∙ Seth Ward & The Silence @ The Blue Light Live @ 9pm

FRIDAY

∙ Sharpie Mug Teen Craft @ Mahon Library @ 4pm

∙ Jenni Dale Lord @ Triple J Chophouse and Brew Company @ 6:30pm

∙ Shelton Rohling @ Two Docs Brewing Company @ 7pm

∙ Junior Vasquez @ The Kress | Burklee Hill Vineyards @ 7pm

∙ Alissa Beyer @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 7pm

∙ Adult Comedy Night | Laugh Hub City @ Mahon Library @ 7:30pm

∙ The Garth Guy | The Ultimate Garth Brooks Tribute @ Cactus Theater @ 7:30pm

∙ The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Wallace Theater @ LHUCA | Firehouse Theatre @ 7:30pm

∙ Def Leggend Tribute Band | Summer Music Series @ The Garden @ 8pm

∙ Dwight Yoakam @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater | Buddy Holly Hall @ 8pm

∙ Sam Morrow @ The Blue Light Live @ 11pm

SATURDAY

∙ Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market @ 9am

∙ Yoga in the Plaza | Stay Active in the Plaza Summer Series @ Buddy and Maria Elena Holly Plaza @ 9am

∙ Lubbock Gun & Blade Show | Silver Spur Trade Shows @ Lubbock Memorial Civic Center @ 9am

∙ Living History Saturdays @ National Ranching Heritage Center @ 10am

∙ Amber Pennington | Brunch on Broadway @ The Kress | Burklee Hill Vineyards @ 11am

∙ Haunted Garage Sale & Horror Art Exhibit @ CASP Studio C @ 5pm

∙ Joy Harris @ Two Docs Brewing Company @ 7pm

∙ Zack Chapman @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 7pm

∙ The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Wallace Theater @ LHUCA | Firehouse Theatre @ 7:30pm

∙ Rick Treviño @ Cactus Theater @ 7:30pm

∙ Carson Jeffery | Summer Music Series @ The Garden @ 8pm

∙ Movies in the Park Series: Raya & The Last Dragon | City of Lubbock Parks & Rec @ Mackenzie Park @ 8pm

∙ Chris Blevins @ The Blue Light Live @ 11pm

SUNDAY, JULY 24

∙ Lubbock Gun & Blade Show | Silver Spur Trade Shows @ Lubbock Memorial Civic Center @ 10am

∙ Brunch | Danny Cadra @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 11am

∙ Sunday Funday @ Cotton Court Hotel @ 1pm

∙ The Hunchback of Notre Dame | Wallace Theater @ LHUCA | Firehouse Theatre @ 2pm

∙ 502 Jam Open Mic Night | Brian Findley @ Two Docs Brewing Company @ 6pm

∙ America @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater | Buddy Holly Hall @ 7pm

MONDAY, JULY 25

∙ Singer/Songwriter Night | Jerry Serrano @ Blue Light Live @ 9pm

WEDNESDAY, JULY 27

∙ Dustin & Kristi Garret | 2022 High Noon Concert Series @ Lubbock County Courthouse Gazebo @ 12pm

∙ Clifton Castle @ Claraboya Scratch Kitchen+Bar | DoubleTree @ 5pm

∙ Brian McRae @ The Kress | Burklee Hill Vineyards @ 6pm

∙ Lubbock Tango @ LHUCA @ 6pm

∙ 90's Movie Night for Teens: 10 Things I Hate About You @ Mahon Library @ 6:30pm

∙ Encanto: The Sing-Along Film Concert @ Helen DeVitt Jones Theater | Buddy Holly Hall @ 7:30pm

∙ Hub City Drifters @ The Blue Light Live @ 9pm

THURSDAY, JULY 28

∙ Trolley Tours @ National Ranching Heritage Center @ 10:30am

∙ The Eddie Beethoven Band | Summer Showcase Concert Series @ Buddy Holly Center @ 5:30pm

∙ Jenni Dale Lord | Patio Nights @ McPherson Cellars @ 6pm

∙ Dustin & Kristi Garrett @ Triple J Chophouse and Brew Company @ 6:30pm

∙ Tanner Lane @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 7pm

∙ Caleb Young Band @ The Blue Light Live @ 9pm

FRIDAY, JULY 29

∙ Last Friday Book Sale | Friends of the Lubbock Public Library @ Mahon Library @ 9am

∙ Book Release Party | Author DL Hammons @ LHUCA | Firehouse Theater @ 6pm

∙ Fundraiser | Lubbock Live Festival For The Arts @ Two Docs Brewing Company @ 6pm

∙ DG Flewellyn @ The Kress | Burklee Hill Vineyards @ 7pm

∙ Zack Chapman @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 7pm

∙ Mario Aguilar | SER LOCA NO ES FÁCIL @ Lubbock Memorial Civic Center Theater @ 9pm

∙ Comedy Night @ Two Docs Brewing Company @ 9:30pm

∙ Red Clay Strays @ The Blue Light Live @ 11pm

SATURDAY, JULY 30

∙ Lubbock Downtown Farmers Market @ 9am

∙ Last Friday Book Sale | Friends of the Lubbock Public Library @ Mahon Library @ 9am

∙ Living History Saturdays @ National Ranching Heritage Center @ 10am

∙ Drew Cypert @ Two Docs Brewing Company @ 7pm

∙ Kevin Hoes @ Overton Hotel and Conference Center | Pecan Grill Lounge @ 7pm

∙ Jeff McCreight | CD Release Concert @ Cactus Theater @ 7:30pm

∙ An Evening with Journey @ United Supermarkets Arena @ 8pm

∙ Kill Em All Metallica Tribute | Summer Music Series @ The Garden @ 8pm

