ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canyon, TX

WT brass quintet to perform, study in Sweden with prestigious ensemble

By West Texas A&M University
Amarillo Globe-News
Amarillo Globe-News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07QrcP_0gicQJc200

CANYON — The West Texas A&M University Brass Quintet will travel to Sweden this month to take part in a prestigious educational opportunity.

The WT ensemble was one of only five quintets chosen from around the world to participate in Stockholm Chamber Brass’s seventh Academy for Chamber Music from July 30 to Aug. 7 in Leksand, Sweden.

“After our tour to Italy in 2019, we wanted to explore more performance opportunities abroad, and Guglielmo (Manfredi, WT professor of music and quintet horn player) stumbled across the Stockholm Academy,” said Dr. William Takacs, WT professor of music and quintet trumpet player. “This is a great opportunity to be students again ourselves and get instruction and tips from professional musicians.”

Comprised of faculty members of WT’s School of Music in the Sybil B. Harrington College of Fine Arts and Humanities, WT Brass Quintet also includes trumpet Dr. Russell Teweleit, WT professor of music; trombone Dr. John G. Shanks, associate professor of music; and tuba Dr. Jeremy Lewis, associate professor of low brass.

At the academy, WT ensemble members will take part in masterclasses, recitals and a group concert with other quintet members.

Each quintet also will work with one of five composers taking part in a simultaneous Academy Composers Course. At the end of the academy, each quintet will debut a new work by one of those composers.

“Stockholm Chamber Brass members are some of the top players in the world, and we expect to get insightful feedback not only from them, but also from the other quintet members chosen for the academy,” Manfredi said. “Those new ideas, of course, will translate into our teaching of our WT students. As teachers, we never stop learning ourselves.”

The quintet also performed June 27 as part of Lake City, Colorado, Arts’ chamber music series. In addition to its 2019 tour in Italy, the quintet, which formed in 2008, has performed in Florida and, closer to home, with Chamber Music Amarillo, First Baptist Church of Amarillo and at several elementary and high schools.

Stockholm Chamber Brass formed more than 30 years ago and is considered one of the world’s leading brass ensembles.

Fostering an appreciation of the arts is a key component of the University’s long-range plan, WT 125: From the Panhandle to the World.

That plan is fueled by the historic, $125 million One West comprehensive fundraising campaign. To date, the five-year campaign — which publicly launched Sept. 23 — has raised about $110 million.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Canyon, TX
Entertainment
City
Canyon, TX
State
Colorado State
State
Florida State
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
Italy, TX
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jeremy Lewis
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
Amarillo Globe-News

Amarillo Globe-News

1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
239K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Amarillo, TX from Amarillo Globe-News.

 http://amarillo.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy