ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gloverville, SC

Young Professionals 2 Follow: Dominique Simpkins works to break the cycle for at-risk youth

By Stephanie Hill shill@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pn4f5_0gicPgkq00

A desire to break the cycle lead to Dominque Simpkins working to help at-risk youth do the same.

Simpkins, 35, grew up in a low-income neighborhood in Gloverville where she said she saw a lot of violence. Thankfully, she had a support system to prepare her for getting out of that situation and to help her not become a product of her environment.

“... I had this lady named Ms. Pam; I'll never forget her. She was my case worker, and she saw something in me that I did not see in myself,” Simpkins said. “So she would have me speaking at these events ... I was volunteering and going everywhere, speaking and taking all of these things in, and it made me want to do better with myself as opposed to just staying in the projects.”

What pushed Simpkins to finally get out of the neighborhood in which she grew up was losing her brother to gun violence and seeing many youth lose their lives to violence.

Simpkins, a licensed minister, eventually received a bachelor's degree in health and human services with a minor in criminal justice from the University of Arizona Global Campus and is currently in school to receive her master's degree in psychology from the same school. Once she graduates, she'll become a licensed professional counselor.

Simpkins created the City of Refuge Youth Development Center in 2019.

“(The) mission of City of Refuge is to help retrain the mindset of the youth from street life to HEAT (honest, educated, assured and triumphant) life,” she said. “I do that by implementing parent coaching. I'm a certified parent coach through Parent Project. I also (do) behavior modification strategies.”

Through City of Refuge, Simpkins works with at-risk youth and parents. She works with the youth on character development and trade skills. The kids can learn different trade skills from different community members, such as financials for a business. They can also learn customer service skills, which she said is character development.

Since starting City of Refuge, Simpkins said the reception has been OK, but there are some stigmas about needing help that she's fighting against.

“... People who are in a crisis, who really need help, who are willing and open to help, the reception has been good,” she said. “But the people who are afraid to get help, afraid of being judged, or not open to want to let someone help them, they don't agree with my services.”

When Simpkins found out she was selected as a member of the 2022 class of the Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow, she said she was thankful for the recognition.

“I was screaming because for the simple fact, I'm so hard on myself. Not even for an award; I'm hard on myself to be impactful, making sure that what I'm doing is impactful to the community and making sure I'm living a life so that when others see me they see light inside of me and want to become what I am,” she said. “... I want to be so impactful that I want to see lives changed ..."

In 2020, Simpkins received the Cher's Sisters Only Club Award for her work in arbitration. She is a juvenile arbitrator for Aiken County.

She said for a first offense, a juvenile can go through arbitration so they don't get a criminal record. These acts vary depending on the offense, but can include the youth participating in community service, getting in a drug program, or some other type of community involvement. She also works with child advocacy where she does parent coaching for child advocates.

With her work and life, Simpkins has a slogan she lives by.

“I always say, 'Together, we are powerful.' That is my slogan. Together, we are powerful. When I say together, I mean parents, community, teachers – I mean all of that,” she said.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WRDW-TV

What do COVID stats bode for kids in local counties?

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - There are only a few weeks left until summer break is over and kids go back to school. In the meanwhile, COVID cases throughout Georgia are steadily on the rise. What does that mean for parents? Here are the breakdowns of the data. The state released...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Gloverville, SC
County
Aiken County, SC
Aiken County, SC
Society
WRDW-TV

CSRA blood bank welcomes previously restricted donors

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Veterans and active-duty service members who used to live in the U.K. or Europe can now donate blood. “We hear a lot that donors are discouraged that they weren’t able to donate,” said Ashley Whitaker, director of community resources at Shepeard Community Blood Center.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Aiken residents push for curbs on crime in Crosland Park

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Aiken Public Safety says although their murder rate is low, with just one murder in the city limits this year, drive-bys and aggravated assaults are up, especially in the Crosland Park neighborhood. In May alone, three different shootings happened in that area. We stopped by Tuesday’s...
AIKEN, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Youth Development#Health And Human Services#Arbitration#City Of Refuge
PRX

'I want people to have uncomfortable conversations': A new documentary explores Chinese and Black relations in the Jim Crow South

In the American South during the Jim Crow era, Chinese-run grocery stores were a fixture in segregated Black neighborhoods. Crystal Kwok is the director of a new documentary, "Blurring the Color Line," in which she outlines her family’s experience in Augusta, Georgia, and the relationships between Chinese Americans and Black people during that time.
AUGUSTA, GA
WJBF

2022 Back to School events happening near you

(WJBF) – It’s almost that time of year for students to head back to school. Anytime before the start of a new school year “Back to School” events can found, and are a way for parents to get some relief before the start of the new school year.
AUGUSTA, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Psychology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Career Development & Advice
WRDW-TV

Applicants offered jobs during Augusta VA hiring fair

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Several lucky applicants scored jobs at the local hiring fair put on by the Augusta VA. The VA accepted applications for both clinical and non-clinical positions. During the three-hour long fair on Saturday, 62 tentative offers were given out to attendees. We spoke to one attendee,...
AUGUSTA, GA
News19 WLTX

Black Boy Joy retreat comes to Bowman this August

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — The Black Boy Joy retreat is coming to Bowman this August. This is the second year the event will take place in Orangeburg County. The annual event is hosted by Orangeburg-based nonprofit the Black Joy Foundation and in previous years has been held in Orangeburg, Oakland, and Columbus.
BOWMAN, SC
wgac.com

Homicide at Augusta Motel Under Investigation

A man’s body was found at the Knights Inn on Boy Scout Road in Augusta late this morning. Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen says 26-year-old Renqual Geter of Eastover, South Carolina was pronounced dead there at 11:30 a.m. He was shot at least one time. An autopsy has been scheduled.
AUGUSTA, GA
WRDW-TV

Clarks Hill farmer shows how he celebrates Christmas in July

CLARKS HILL, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - It may be July, but one local man is always thinking about Christmas. We talked to Charlie Mills about how he’s preparing for the Christmas season year-round. “Doesn’t mean that we’re not doing anything. There’s a lot going on in July,” he said....
CLARKS HILL, SC
WJBF

Domestic Violence and the U.S. Armed Forces

During the month of July, we focus on the independence and freedom secured for our country by the brave men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces. But, we can't ignore the freedoms and independence that are compromised within some, not all, military families due to domestic violence.
AUGUSTA, GA
wfxg.com

VA hiring fair serves more than 800 veterans and civilians

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) - Hundreds of people gathered at the Charlie Norwood VA Hospital on Saturday hoping to find their next career opportunity at a job fair hosted by the hospital. Many applicants arrived with resumes in hand, and left with job offers. “Veterans are special. They served our country."...
NORWOOD, GA
wfxg.com

Aiken Department of Public Safety cracking down on speeders

AIKEN, S.C. (WFXG) - Chances are you know the speed limit. But, how close do you pay attention? Aiken Department of Public Safety is joining other law enforcement agencies across the southeast this week to keep a close eye on your driving. ADPS wants to do its part to ensure traffic deaths are prevented.
AIKEN, SC
Aiken Standard

Aiken Standard

Aiken, SC
5K+
Followers
164
Post
952K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Aiken Standard

Comments / 0

Community Policy