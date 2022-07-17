Young Professionals 2 Follow: Jessica Ramp has a passion for people

A passion for people is what eventually lead Jessica Ramp to the Job Shop in Aiken.

Ramp, a Fox Creek High School graduate, graduated from USC Aiken with a degree in sociology. She picked that major because she loves to work with people.

“Whatever kind of working is dealing with people, learning about people, I feel like that is my forte,” Ramp said. “That's kind of why I went into it, and my advisor pushed me to go to.”

After college, Ramp began her career at Enterprise Rent-A-Car, where she learned about customer service in a professional setting. She then started going to job fairs and helping with the talent and acquisition, and that resulted in her realizing that human resource recruiting is where she wanted to go.

She also helped open up a branch of Enterprise Truck. From there, she went to medical recruiting and then to the Job Shop in 2018.

Ramp was at a job fair and met one of the vice president's for the Job Shop, and he told her he thought she would be a good recruiter for the company, which is what she wanted to do. In fact, she's won top recruiter at her job since she's been there.

Ramp, 32, was selected as a member of the 2022 class of the Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow.

“I focus on anything from a janitor to a CEO pretty much; the majority of it is more at the executive level positions, so I get to know, I can work with any type of company,” Ramp said. “That's one exciting thing about this job is I get to meet different people every day. I learn new jobs, new industries every day. So, no day is the same.”

As for what she enjoys most about her job, it's that she can help somebody change their life by helping them find a job they'll enjoy.

Ramp also enjoys building relationships, saying that she's gotten to know a lot of people through her job and through her work as an ambassador with the Aiken Chamber of Commerce.

“People can come to me if they're new to the area, I'm also an ambassador to the Aiken Chamber of Commerce. I just try to tell them, 'Hey, you should go there and get your welcome or relocation packet and then come see me so I can find out how I can get you to work,'” Ramp said.

She has been a chamber ambassador for over a year. Ramp became an ambassador after asking the vice president and president of the Job Shop how else she could be involved. She since knows a lot of people, it was suggested she become an ambassador.

“I was like great, I'm all about it,” Ramp said. “They were like your first challenge is we want you within five years to try to be ambassador of the year, and I was like challenge accepted ... I really enjoy the Chamber. It's such a great networking and group of people that anything that group of people put their mind to, it can be done. They give you all the tools you need to succeed as a business and also living in Aiken.”

Ramp said she was shocked when she found out she was one of the top 10 Young Professionals 2 Follow.

“I was shocked, and I was honored, and I was blessed to say the least. I never thought that this would've been me, honestly,” she said.

Outside of work Ramp enjoys attending the different events that Aiken has, including the festivals, fairs and other events.

She's also involved in Cedar Creek Church, where she's volunteered in the elementary and nursery program since 2008. She also loves to hang out with her 7-year-old miniature Schnauzer named Wallace.