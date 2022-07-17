ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fleckenstein, Prairie Ridge parks are getting upgrades

By KRISTINE GOODRICH kristine.goodrich@apgsomn.com
 4 days ago
Fran Knapp checked out the new overlook while a construction worker painted its railing. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com) Fleckenstein Bluffs Park

Two Faribault city parks are getting new amenities this summer. Work at Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is expected to finish in time for a celebration of its namesake next month. At Prairie Ridge Park, a new parking lot and grading work has been ordered, while a new playground will arrive in September.

A new restroom and picnic shelter are nearing completion at Fleckenstein Bluffs Park. (Kristine Goodrich/southernminn.com)

Fleckenstein Bluffs Park is along the Straight River, off of First Avenue NE on the north end of downtown. Construction is finishing up on a new restroom and new picnic shelter, along with a new river overlook.

Employees of the construction contractor were at the park this week working on the bathroom interior and painting the overlook railings. Parks and Recreation Director Paul Peanasky said irrigation and grass seeding are among the other work still needing to be completed.

The park should be finished, Peanasky said, by Fleck’s Travaganza Aug. 19-21. The Rice County Historical Society event will celebrate the park and the former Fleckenstein Brewery, after which the park is named.

A bench and a trail are the only current amenities at Prairie Ridge Park. (Kristine Goodrich/Southernminn.com)

Prairie Ridge Park is a nearly 14-acre, mostly undeveloped park with a trail on the city’s southern edge off of Ninth Avenue SW and 21st Street SW. Amenities are being added in phases as funding becomes available, Peanasky said.

This week, the Faribault City Council hired a contractor to add a small parking lot, do some stormwater drainage improvements, grade uneven areas of land and reseed the grass. City Engineer Mark DuChene said Selly Excavating, of Le Center, submitted the lowest bid of nearly $157,000.

The city ordered playground equipment for the park last year with plans to install it this spring, Peanasky said. But arrival has been delayed by the manufacturer until mid-to-late September. When it does finally arrive, Peanasky said it will take city workers only a few days to install.

Future additions planned for Prairie Ridge Park, if funding can be found in the city budget, include a picnic shelter, baseball field, soccer/football field, paved basketball court and an expansion of the parking lot from 20 spaces to about 40 spaces.

