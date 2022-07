For those of you who were shut out of the spooky good fun in July, you are in luck for August. Boos and Brews are now on the calendar for another month. July's tours sold out and August may too so don't wait to get your tickets. These entertainingly haunted walking tours of local history also include stories of mystery and the unexplained that have been well attended for a few years now.

NEW PALTZ, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO