ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Golf

British Open | A soggy start to final day at British Open

KRMG
KRMG
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29sdLT_0gicMOb900
British Open Golf Rory McIlroy of Northern Ireland and Viktor Hovland, of Norway, right, cross the Swilken bridge on the 18th hole during the third round of the British Open golf championship on the Old Course at St. Andrews, Scotland, Saturday July 16, 2022. (AP Photo/Peter Morrison) (Peter Morrison)

ST. ANDREWS, Scotland — (AP) — The Latest on the British Open (all times local):

A gray sky and light rain greets the final day of the British Open at St. Andrews, though it's not expected to stick around by the time Rory McIlroy and Viktor Hovland tee off.

They are tied for the lead at 16-under par. McIlroy is trying to win his second claret jug and his first major in eight years. Hovland is trying to win his first major, and a first for Norway.

And so concludes a big week at the home of golf. The R&A has harshly criticized the Saudi-funded rival league and suggested changes to the criteria. Tiger Woods crossed the Swilcan Bridge for what may be the last time after missing the cut.

All that's left is to crown a “champion golfer of the year.” Four players were within five shots of McIlroy and Hovland. That includes Masters champion Scottie Scheffler. Nick Faldo is the only other player to have won at Augusta National and St. Andrews in the same year.

___

More AP golf: https://apnews.com/hub/golf and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tiger Woods
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#British Open#Uk#R A#Saudi#Augusta National#The Associated Press
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
14K+
Followers
80K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy