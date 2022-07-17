Young Professionals 2 Follow: Jacob Klarman shares love of golf, passion for real estate with community

He can speak the language of birdies and bogeys, and Jacob Klarman is also fluent in the vernacular of brokers and buying agents.

The longtime Aiken resident, a native of Walnut Creek, California, is a broker associate with Coldwell Banker Realty and is the Aiken Association of Realtors' president-elect.

Klarman was selected as a member of the 2022 class of the Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow.

It's familiar territory, as his mom, Michelle Adams, and his maternal grandparents, Mark and Pam Thompson, also are veterans in the business of buying and selling homes. Klarman, whose family moved to Aiken in 1995, got his license in 2014 and turns 29 years old this month (July 17).

The Thompsons joked that they, over the course of a generation of working in local real estate, have now become largely known as "Jacob's grandparents," in the wake of his success and prominence in the business.

"We are the Best Life Aiken team," Klarman said, referring to his group within Coldwell Banker Realty. "I do work with my grandparents and my mom ... and I was doing other things, and I just kind of was talking to my grandparents one day and we just came up with this. 'I'll get my license and come work with them,' and it took off."

Among Klarman's local compatriots is Meybohm Real Estate's Gail Gingrey, whose background includes 47 years in the business. "He's always fair and honest and definitely somebody that will go above and beyond," Gingrey said, offering some thoughts on Klarman's approach to real estate.

"When I have deals with him, I know that that side is always going to be taken care of, because he is reliable and always available. That's the main thing, and he's always taken care of his clients, I'm sure, too," she said. "I've never seen anybody that's been disappointed with his performance."

Klarman shared some thoughts on highs and lows in his line of work, which involves Aiken County and occasionally reaches into Barnwell County.

"I love to get my buyers' offers accepted, and that's been a really difficult task over the past two years. It's just so competitive, so whenever I get to make the call that their offer was accepted, that makes me really happy," he said.

A major challenge can arise "just when you have a lot of deals, just keeping everything straight and organized, because you're pulled in so many different directions, and a lot of this job is out in the field," he said.

The Aiken Estates resident, whose route to success came by way of South Aiken High School and USC Aiken, also appreciates the chance to log some significant mileage.

"I do love to travel with my wife, Kayla, and we love ... to try new restaurants," he said, adding that the home front includes "two dogs and two cats that we love."

Golf is a favorite pursuit, with Aiken Golf Club and Houndslake among his favorite locales for pursuit of yardage and accuracy. "I've been golfing since I could walk."

The letter nominating Klarman as a top young professional noted, "In his spare time, you can find him enriching the lives of the youth of Aiken as a First Tee coach, sharing some of his knowledge and skills to help ... kids find a passion for the game."