Researchers find crocodile species that likely preyed on early humans. Millions of years ago, giant dwarf crocodiles inhabited Africa that loved to eat our human ancestors. Two new species of crocodiles have been discovered, according to a recent study headed by the University of Iowa. These crocodiles formerly inhabited east Africa between 18 million and 15 million years ago before inexplicably becoming extinct. Their findings were recently published in the journal The Anatomical Record. The species, known as giant dwarf crocodiles, is similar to the dwarf crocodiles that may today be found in central and western Africa.

WILDLIFE ・ 3 DAYS AGO