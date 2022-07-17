ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ROC Pride Parade Returns

By Mystery Man
wdkx.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter a two-year hiatus, the Rochester Pride Parade made its triumphant return! The Parade started at...

www.wdkx.com

wdkx.com

Conservative ReAwaken America Tour Canceled at Armory, Held at Batavia Church Instead

The event that brought many Rochesterians to shut down at the Main Street Armory is now, unfortunately, being held at Cornerstone Church in Batavia. The event was just canceled earlier this week, announced by the Armory owners after months of people boycotting the event space, as well as well-known acts canceling gigs. Many protested that this event will bring extremists to Rochester, which led to the cancellation of the event.
BATAVIA, NY
News 8 WROC

Roc Cinema offers free summer movie series for kids

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The Roc Cinema announced a new kids summer movie series Tuesday, and tickets are free. The series begins with a screening of Sing at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, July 20. It continues at the same time every Wednesday through August 31. Seat reservations are required....
ROCHESTER, NY
13 WHAM

The Hemlock fair is back!

Rochester, N.Y. — The Hemlock fair in Livingston County is back for another year!. Its nicknamed the "Little World's Fair", and it will go on for five days. The fair is filled with family-fun and excitement including midway rides for the thrill seekers as well as grandstand shows, demolition derbies and monster truck rides.
Rochester, NY
Society
City
Rochester, NY
WHEC TV-10

3rd annual ROC Sweatfest held downtown

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) -- Sunday morning members of the local fitness community were squatting at the 3rd annual ROC Sweatfest for a good cause. It's a fitness festival that drives a healthy lifestyle and gives back to the community. The festival had four 30-minute sessions at MLK Park. Some of...
ROCHESTER, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

GloRilla Performing Live in Rochester

The viral rapper from Memphis whose presence in the music industry has been on the constant rise is on her way to Western New York for a party and concert. GloRilla's hit song F.N.F. (Let's Go) was produced by Memphis-based producer HitKidd, who also has produced music for Megan the Stallion, A$AP Rocky, Baby Tate, and Key Glock, struck viral gold on TikTok with the #FNFChallenge.
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Seabreeze adds bag and cooler checks at the gate

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - Seabreeze’s safety team will begin implementing a new security screening process at the admission gates. Starting on Wednesday, all bags and coolers will be checked for prohibited items before entering the park. Although Seabreeze’s policy on prohibited items is the same, checking bags and coolers...
ROCHESTER, NY
The Rochester Beacon

Ready to raise the curtain

After the last two years, Jen Moore is ready for the theater to offer some much-needed fun. “There are a lot of important, good shows now about social justice. But, after COVID and how hard that all was, sometimes I just want to go have fun. I want to go out and laugh and have a fun time,” Moore says.
ROCHESTER, NY
chronicle-express.com

Folk Art Guild Craft Weekend Aug. 11-14

Registration open for this unique learning opportunity. MIDDLESEX — The artisans at the Rochester Folk Art Guild are happy to announce that the Craft Weekend, a popular family event, is on for August 11 through 14. Registration is open for the craft classes and some of them are filled already. There are options to stay over in one of the Guild buildings, to camp on the grounds, or to commute each day. There is also a Work Study option, to support the project by helping behind the scenes and receive discounted tuition. All of the choices are laid out on the folkartguild.org website, under Craft Weekend.
MIDDLESEX, NY
rochesterfirst.com

Here are the best places to eat in Rochester, according to Yelp

ROCHESTESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Whether you’re in a brand new city or just looking to shake up your usual dinner spot, word of mouth plays a large role in picking the best place. With sites like UberEats, Trip Advisor, and Open Table all providing a restaurant rating feature,...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

Violent crimes chronically impacting North Clinton businesses

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — As violent gun crimes continue to rise here in the city, the President of the North Clinton Avenue Business Association says it's having a major impact on businesses in that area. News10NBC talked to a business owner who says it's tough trying to attract new...
ROCHESTER, NY
CITY News

City aims to bring nature to the forefront at Maplewood Park

The city plans to invest $5.5 million into a new Nature Center at Maplewood Park, the vast majority of which comes from COVID relief dollars. A modest, rectangular building sits at the northern end of Maplewood Park, a two-mile stretch of meandering trails and greenspace along the western banks of the Genesee River. At present, it is marked with a sign that reads “Maplewood Training Center,” although it has had...
ROCHESTER, NY
WHEC TV-10

New place to eat at Seneca Park Zoo

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) - The Seneca Park Zoo has a new place to refresh and grab something to eat. The Trailside Cafe opened Monday. It is an indoor dining location with an expanded menu that features locally grown food. The cafe will also serve as a catering hub for the zoo and gives the zoo the ability to host private catered events.
SENECA COUNTY, NY

