ROC Pride Parade Returns

Registration open for this unique learning opportunity. MIDDLESEX — The artisans at the Rochester Folk Art Guild are happy to announce that the Craft Weekend, a popular family event, is on for August 11 through 14. Registration is open for the craft classes and some of them are filled already. There are options to stay over in one of the Guild buildings, to camp on the grounds, or to commute each day. There is also a Work Study option, to support the project by helping behind the scenes and receive discounted tuition. All of the choices are laid out on the folkartguild.org website, under Craft Weekend.

MIDDLESEX, NY ・ 3 DAYS AGO