Aiken County, SC

Young Professionals 2 Follow: Emily Scotten puts marketing skills to work with United Way

By Bill Bengtson bbengtson@aikenstandard.com
Aiken Standard
 4 days ago
"She excels at anything she does," in the words of Sharon Rodgers, executive director of the United Way of Aiken County.

Emily Scotten, the agency's marketing director for the past seven years, grew up in Aiken as a self-described "weird horse girl" and now logs mileage every week on behalf of such organizations as Area Churches Together Serving, Children's Place, Aiken Senior Life Services and Tri-Development Center of Aiken County.

Scotten, 30, was selected as a member of the 2022 class of the Aiken Standard's Young Professionals 2 Follow.

"She is an exceptional young woman. She is creative and talented," Rodgers wrote, in nominating Scotten as an outstanding young professional. She cited a variety of roles and success stories, and added, "She is amazing. In addition to her position at the United Way, she volunteers at her church and is involved with equestrian activities in our community."

Scotten, whose parents are David and Donna Scotten, was born in Aiken and was home-schooled through middle and high school. She's also spent plenty of time on horseback over the years.

"I've always loved horses. I've been the weird horse girl my whole life, but I guess I haven't taken the traditional Aiken horse route, necessarily. My mom's family had horses, growing up, and so my aunt has always had them; and so I've ridden since I was a little kid, and then I've worked at barns and got my own horse, and I've loved to watch polo my whole life."

Her equestrian involvement got deeper during her years at USC Aiken, she said, noting that USCA's first-ever intercollegiate polo team was formed during her sophomore year, and she wound up as part of the team.

"That's been really cool, after growing up watching it. I am not a great player by any means, but just playing has given me like a whole new perspective on watching and just the understanding of the game that I don't think you get from just watching on the sidelines."

Her professional role is anything but a sidelines situation.

It started as "a temporary thing from August through October," but Scott made enough of a strong impression to have a position created.

"I started there kind of as an assistant role to the marketing director and to the resource development director, and then when I had the opportunity to move up into the director of marketing position, I jumped on it, because really, that's my favorite part of the job," she said.

"I do all of the event planning, all of the promotional materials, I kind of oversee the website and social media, arrange tours, all of that kind of stuff; so my favorite part is the event planning," she said.

"I did some of that with ladies who had kids my age, who I just knew from growing up, who did weddings and things, so I have always had an interest in that; so getting to do that as part of my job ... is a lot of fun. I get to use that creativity that I have, to do that kind of stuff, so that's probably my favorite part, and the fact that I get to do that in a capacity that allows me to help other people."

The big picture, she said, includes the fact that "doing something I love can impact a lot of people for their good and for our community at large's good."

Scott is also familiar with the concept of reaching far afield, having gone on a mission trip in 2016, representing Grace Church of Aiken, to Central African Republic.

"I would definitely go back again, if I have the opportunity," she said.

Aiken Standard

