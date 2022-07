The Indianola softball team fell to Dallas Center-Grimes in the quarterfinal round of the class 4A state tournament in Fort Dodge Monday 9-3 as heard live on 94.3 KNIA. The Indians fell behind early 4-0 in the first inning and never recovered as the Mustangs took advantage of Indianola miscues to build a 6-0 lead through the third. Indianola got a pair of runs back, scoring on a lineout and an RBI single by Hannah Graham and had runners on with only one out, but a double play ended the threat and the Indians didn’t score again until it was too late.

INDIANOLA, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO