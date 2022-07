If you're told to think of a city in Georgia that starts with "A," chances are you're not thinking of Augusta – but maybe you should be. This often overshadowed Southern city sits along the Savannah River on the border with South Carolina and offers everything you'd want in a trip: arts and culture, recreation, natural scenery, historical significance, and of course all the sweets and savory bites you can eat.

