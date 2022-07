The SPCA Albrecht Center for Animal Welfare, 199 Willow Run Road, and the Aiken County Animal Shelter, 333 Wire Road, are participating in the Bissell Pet Foundation's Empty the Shelters summer adoption event. The two shelters will offer reduced and waived adoption fees today through Saturday, July 30. The Aiken County Animal Shelter is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Thursday, and 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. For more information, call 803-642-1537 option 3 or email info@fotasaiken.org. The SPCA Albrecht Center is open from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday. For more information, visit letlovelive.org.

AIKEN COUNTY, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO