ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

Young Professionals 2 Follow: Family, faith and service bring joy for Dustin Ennis

By Larry Wood Contributor
The Post and Courier
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRight out of Aiken High School, Dustin Ennis decided he wanted to try something new in life and moved to Charleston. Twelve years later, with a wife and a young family, he decided it was time to move back home. “About five and a half years ago, we fell...

www.postandcourier.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Post and Courier

100 Women Who Care chapter to donate to local nonprofit

The Charleston chapter of 100 Women Who Care invites women in the tri-county area to make an impact in the local community through collective giving. On July 26, the chapter will gather for its quarterly donation to a local nonprofit. All funds donated must stay within the immediate tri-county area....
CHARLESTON, SC
WCBD Count on 2

Community Resource Center hosting ‘large’ grocery distribution Saturday

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – A large grocery and hygiene distribution event will happen this Saturday in North Charleston. The Community Resource Center will give out groceries and hygiene products on Saturday, July 23, starting at noon. At the event, students can also register to receive school supplies during CRC’s Massive Back to School Extravaganza. […]
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston, SC
Society
Aiken, SC
Society
City
Charleston, SC
City
Aiken, SC
live5news.com

Student volunteers helping clean up North Hill neighborhood

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This summer students are offering their time and energy to visit and help other communities for what they’re calling a “Week of Hope.”. The mission trip organization Group Cares has nearly 2,700 students participating in volunteer work this year. They come from across the country to new places and get to know locals, working on whatever projects need some manpower.
NORTH CHARLESTON, SC
Charleston City Paper

Exploring the colorful world of Charleston’s tattooing community

The methodical, muted buzzing of a tattoo machine radiates from an artist’s booth like the sound emanating from a beehive. The clean, sterile smell of green soap, an environmentally friendly vegetable-based product used by tattoo artists and piercers to clean and soothe skin, fills the air. Framed tattoo artwork of every size, shape, color and style decorates the walls. You’ve just walked into a tattoo shop.
CHARLESTON, SC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Young Professional#Aiken High School#Edward Jones Investments#U Haul
abcnews4.com

'I Serve With Joy' launches new back-to-school supply drive

LOWCOUNTRY, S.C. (WCIV) — A local organization called "I Serve With Joy" has launched a new community-centric back-to-school supply drive with the goal of helping underprivileged students. The group's goal is to fill 250 backpacks with supplies to donate to local charity back-to-school giveaways across South Carolina. Backpacks and...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Sweetgrass Festival to combine art, history and tradition

If you’re unsure how to spend your Saturday, consider dropping by the 18th annual Sweetgrass Festival at Waterfront Park in Mount Pleasant. Experience Gullah Geechee traditions, enjoy live performances and learn about the sweetgrass basket art form at the festival on July 23. Take a stroll through the Artisan...
MOUNT PLEASANT, SC
abcnews4.com

Swim instructor saves child from drowning at West Ashley pool

WEST ASHLEY, SC (WCIV) — A terrifying moment at a West Ashley pool turned a swim instructor into a hero. Melissa Macdonald, a swim instructor and lifeguard of eight years, saved an 11-year-old girl from drowning last Thursday. She said it was one of the most terrifying days on the job.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

My Charleston Weekend: Flea markets, craft beer and family fun

This weekend is full of fun events for kids and adults. Take your family to Middleton Place for the Kids Day Market, drink tequila at SOL or find treasure at a pop-up flea market at Firefly Distillery. Salsa Night. Dance the night away with Gino Castillo and the Cuban Cowboys...
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WCBD Count on 2

Best advice for people moving to the Charleston area

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – It comes as no surprise people are moving to South Carolina – and specifically the Lowcountry – by the thousands. Accolade after accolade, Charleston is consistently ranked among the best when it comes to beauty, historic charm, food, and hospitality earning appeal from those searching for their own slice of southern paradise.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Letters: Work House history was a horror story for slaves

Thursday’s Post and Courier article about the dedication of a marker on the site of the Work House conflated that lost building with the still-standing Charleston District Jail, commonly known as the Old City Jail. The history of the jail, which confined criminals and Union military prisoners, is grim...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

New $61M apartment hotel to break ground on King Street in Charleston

Developers will kick off construction July 21 on a new $61 million, 50-unit extended-stay hotel at the site of a former furniture store in downtown Charleston. Real estate investment and management firms Capital Square of Virginia and Method Co. of Philadelphia will break ground at 2 p.m. on development of ROOST Apartment Hotel at the former Dixie Furniture site at 529 King St.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Public Auctions - Auction - August 4 2022

CubeSmart NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE: The following self-storage Cube contents containing household and other goods will be sold for cash by CubeSmart to satisfy a lien on August 4 2022 at www.storagetreasures. com Online Bids start approximately 14 days prior to the final sale date listed above at the stores listed below at the approximate times listed below: Online bids END at approximately 11:00 am CubeSmart # 894, 102 South Creek Blvd. Goose Creek, SC 29445 (843)553-0944: Cube 1 Alex Goff, Cube 35 Desmond Reynolds, Cube 87 Melissa Herrera, Cube 101 Thomas Leon Colyer 3rd, Cube 139 Devan Middleton, Cube 166 Drew Maxwell, Cube 210 Adrianna Brann, Cube 220 Ann Marie Foy, Cube 277 Morgan Hedin, Cube 307 Don Clawson, Cube 435 Jasmine Dias. Online Bids END at approximately 12:00 pm CubeSmart #896, 5850 A Rivers Avenue, North Charleston SC 29406 (843)744-2150: Cube 101 Victoria Sisk, Cube 134 Christopher Mcdonald, Cube 182 Karen Armstrong, Cube 183 Miguel Irizarry-Ramirez, Cube 314 Teona Middleton, Cube 319 Monique Forrest, Cube 432 Dante Jones, Cube 440 Diamonte Evans, Cube 446 Anthony Granno, Cube 466 Sheila Christian-Cobb, Cube 491 Jarrod Nelson, Cube 493 Brianna Currier, Cube 528 Anthony Jones, Cube 903 Dusty Matthews. Online Bids END at approximately 1:00 pm CubeSmart # 899, 1003 Folly Road, Charleston SC 29412 (843) 795-8300: Cube 103 Thomas Hart, Cube 116 David Duncan, Cube 508 Robert E. O'Neal/Robert O'Neal, Cube 624 John Peter Rugheimer, III, Cube 911 Kenneth Mark Noonan, Cube 1022 Charles Stewart, Jr./Charles Michael Stewart, Jr., Cube 1116 Robert Schneider. Online Bids END at approximately 3:00 PM CubeSmart # 5532 2560 US-52 Moncks Corner SC 29461 (843) 761-7203: Cube A78/79 Joseph Carlton/Joseph S Carlton, Cube B317 Wanaqua Huggins, Cube G615 Roy Calderia, Cube D676 Bruce Bennett. Online Bids END at approximately 4:00 pm CubeSmart # 5445 3180 Marginal Road Charleston, SC 29414 (843) 763-3335: Cube A26 Carol Payne/Carol G Payne/Carol A Payne, Cube F30 Kyrell Hemingway, Cube G248 Jordan Clark, Cube G448 Delbert Smalls. Online Bids END at approximately 4:30 pm CubeSmart # 5447 1074 Clements Ferry Road Charleston, SC 29492 (843)881-4500: Cube 129 Dustin Mitchum, Cube 147 Steven Andrew Lynn/Steven Lynn, Cube 148 Franklin Pinckney, Cube 617 Bria Campbell. AD# 2011811.
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy