Young Professionals 2 Follow: Family, faith and service bring joy for Dustin Ennis

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - This summer students are offering their time and energy to visit and help other communities for what they’re calling a “Week of Hope.”. The mission trip organization Group Cares has nearly 2,700 students participating in volunteer work this year. They come from across the country to new places and get to know locals, working on whatever projects need some manpower.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 1 DAY AGO