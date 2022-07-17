ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alligator rescued after being spotted in Chesapeake pool

By Web Staff
 4 days ago
CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, three weeks ago, Animal Control officers were made aware that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner said they didn't know if it escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.

Friday, a Taft Road resident called dispatch to let them know they found the alligator in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked together to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool. He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.

Heat emergency with your pet? Don't be surprised if your ER visit requires a drive

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - With temperatures as hot as they are, veterinarians say it's important to keep your pets inside to avoid heat stroke and other emergencies. "Recently, we actually saved a police dog. He was working outside and his temperature went up to 107 degrees and we were very lucky...they brought him in immediately," said Dr. Julie Nelson, an emergency veterinarian at Bay Beach Veterinary Emergency Hospital in Virginia Beach.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alligator#Swimming#Animal Control#Animals
cbs17

Gator found in a Virginia swimming pool

CHESAPEAKE, Va. (WAVY) — A gator that disappeared from a local traveling zoo in Chesapeake several weeks ago was found chilling down the road in a swimming pool. Fittingly named Splash, the young gator was found in the backyard pool off Taft Road on Friday, just a few houses down.
CHESAPEAKE, VA
WAVY News 10

Fire breaks out on Harbor Drive in Hampton

HAMPTON, Va. (WAVY) — Firefighters are working to extinguish a residential fire that broke out early Wednesday morning in the Wythe neighborhood. Dispatch said they were notified of a fire around 4:16 a.m. in the 100 block of Harbor Drive. As of 6:14 a.m., fire officials were still working...
HAMPTON, VA
