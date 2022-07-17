Alligator rescued after being spotted in Chesapeake pool

Chesapeake Animal Services

CHESAPEAKE, Va. - An alligator is safe after being found swimming in a Chesapeake homeowner's pool.

According to a Facebook post by Chesapeake Animal Services, three weeks ago, Animal Control officers were made aware that an alligator from Jack's Jungle had gone missing. The alligator's owner said they didn't know if it escaped, was stolen or was let out of its enclosure.

Friday, a Taft Road resident called dispatch to let them know they found the alligator in their backyard pool.

Animal Control and the alligator's owner worked together to remove the reptile, aptly named "Splash," from the pool. He was then taken back home — just a few houses down from the one where he was found swimming.

"See you later, alligator!" Chesapeake Animal Services said in its Facebook post.