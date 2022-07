Rare Opportunity to own 7 beautiful acres! 3 Bed 2 bath Rambler with RV parking, separate drive leads to RV site that offers water, electricity and internet Hookups. ADU 1bed1bath, wood stove and kitchen offers extra living space! As you enter the main home your greeted with NorthWest wood accents throughout, A/C, Large picturesque windows in the living room. large kitchen, primary room with 3/4 bath and slider with access to deck and hot tub. Buck Lake is across the street with lake access, park, boat launch and trails. Property is 2 miles from point no point beach and lighthouse.Your own private wooded oasis off the main road but yet 11 miles to town. The gorgeous trees throughout the property offer plenty of shade or possible income.

HANSVILLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO