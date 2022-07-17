Chicago Bears 2022 roster ranking: No. 37 Trestan Ebner

This offseason for the New England Patriots has been disappointing due to the lack of cap space. However, they have a big opportunity at RT Orlando Brown!. This offseason for the New England Patriots has been fairly disappointing due to the lack of cap space. However, the amount of cap space the Patriots had and still managed to accomplish can be considered impressive. Losing some key pieces this offseason in the secondary and offensive line has opened more cap space and has left room for speculation. NFL Insider Ian Rapport reports that the Kansas City Chiefs and RT Orlando Brown couldn’t come to an agreement during negotiations, and he’s expected to play on the franchise tag this season.

FOXBOROUGH, MA ・ 2 HOURS AGO