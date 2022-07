At their work session on Tuesday night, members of Indiana Borough Council heard a presentation on several reapportionment options. Discussion was brought up in April that the current wards did not have an equal distribution of population and in the opinion of the board, does not represent the “one person, one vote mentality”. Several different options were presented to the council members, ranging from six wards to eliminating the ward system completely and going with an “at large” representation system where council members could come from any part of the borough. Newell said that while going with the ward system will keep equal representation intact, that is not the case with going at large.

INDIANA, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO