PIRATES SUFFER FOURTH STRAIGHT LOSS

On Tuesday night, Indiana rode a three-run rally in the bottom of the fourth inning to defeat Hollidaysburg, 6-4, at White Township Recreation Complex for the Junior Little League 14U Section Four Championship. Indiana’s 12u team is also competing for a Section 4 title, but the team will have to...
After rain concerns prompted the cancellation of our Renda Digital TV webcast of the District 7/District 11 sectional game between Indiana and Hollidaysburg yesterday, we plan to air tonight’s game instead, starting at 5:45 PM. Indiana won last night’s game, 14-6, behind a 4-for-4 performance at the plate from...
The Holy Family Parish in Seward will host a special mass tonight to not only pay tribute to first responders, but to also remember the 45th anniversary of the 1977 Johnstown Flood. Tonight’s “Blue Mass” at the church on Bridge Street will also feature a blessing of emergency response vehicles...
Charges have been filed against a man who allegedly fired a gun that hit an apartment building in an incident on March 31st of this year. Police say that 21-year-old Joseph Plivelic Jr. of Indiana was engaged in an argument with several people in the 500 block of Philadelphia Street. He then went into a vehicle in the “00” block of North Taylor Avenue, and then fired a gun, hitting an apartment building along Philadelphia Street. Plivelic is charged with discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure, reckless endangerment, disorderly conduct, criminal mischief along with a borough code violation.
Faye R. Haupt, 94, of Indiana, was called by her Lord heavenward and welcomed into the loving arms of Jesus, Monday, June 27, 2022 at St. Andrew’s Village. A daughter of the late Augustine and Ethel M. Gittings Kline, she was born Sept. 18, 1927 on the family farm in Colver, Cambria County, where she was raised.
Earlier today Blairsville Borough Police asked for the public’s help in finding a teenage girl who was last seen at a home in the borough. Late this afternoon, the police department reported on its Facebook page that 14-year-old Abigail Marie Inks had been found and was safe. No other...
A former Indiana man was sentenced to serve time in federal prison and probation after that for drug and money laundering related crimes. On Wednesday, Senior U.S. Judge Kim Gibson ordered Ahmed “Med” Doumbia to serve 97 months in federal prison and four years of probation at a sentencing hearing in the federal court in Johnstown. According to U.S. Attorney Cindy Chung in a news release, Doumbia conspired with others to distribute meth, fentanyl, and crack cocaine between July of 2018 and May of 2020, and for laundering money during that same time period. The case was the result of an investigation by the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force, which is headed by the FBI and included members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, Homeland Security, ATF, State Police and Indiana Borough Police.
State police have released information on a few accidents in Armstrong County. One of those accidents involved an Indiana County person. Troopers say the crash happened on July 12th at the intersection of Routes 422 and 210 in Plumcreek Township. Cars driven by 20-year-old Carlos Campos-Chavez of Washington DC and 45-year-old Tiffany Bacha of Indiana approached the intersection, but Bacha’s car was rear-ended by Campos-Chavez’s car. Both vehicles were disabled. Both drivers and two passengers in his vehicle had suspected injuries. Campos-Chavez refused treatment while Bacha and two others in his car were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment.
Fire crews are currently on the scene of a brush fire in Armstrong Township. Elderton Fire Department was dispatched shortly after 9:43 this morning to a brush fire near the intersection of Route 422 West and Anthony Run Road in Shelocta. Scanner feeds say that a pile of hay caught fire in the middle of a field and no one was exposed to the fire.
Roberta J. Buchanan, 95, of Indiana, passed away Sunday, July 17, 2022, at Moorehead Place. A daughter of the late Robert and Dora Morrison McLachlan, she was born Jan. 27, 1927, in Ernest. Roberta was a graduate of Indiana Area School District and the Maison Felix Beauty School. She was...
State police have charged a Saltsburg man with multiple driving offenses for an accident that took the life of a Blairsville man on Route 22 in Derry Township in 2020. 44-year-old Martin Jason McKnight is free after posting $100,000 bond after being arraigned Friday on felony charges of homicide by vehicle and two counts of accidents involving death or injury, plus a misdemeanor count of accidents involving death or injury and summary counts of reckless driving and failure to stop at a red light.
In addition to the scams reported by state police earlier today, Indiana Borough Police report a separate scam that deals with someone falsely representing themselves to solicit money from residents. Officers say a man identifying himself as “Lieutenant Eric Slovinsky” is calling residents requesting them to report to the police...
Police have charged a McKeesport man with simple assault and harassment for an incident last Thursday along Wayne Avenue. Indiana Borough Police say that they were called out to the 900 block of Wayne Avenue for a reported domestic disturbance. During the investigation, police found a woman was visibly injured. David Mains, Sr. was taken into custody at that point and transported to the Indiana County Jail for an arraignment hearing before Judge Christopher Welch.
First responders had a light day of duty on Wednesday. Indiana fire fighters were summoned to St. Andrews Village on Indian Springs Road at 11:21 yesterday for an automatic fire alarm activation that turned out to be a false alarm. Cherryhill Township firefighters were dispatched to the Ray Road area at 6:32 PM for what has been described by Indiana County 911 as an “unknown fire in the woods”. Fire chief Jody Rainey said that it was a controlled burn clearing brush in a field nearby.
While there are no action items on tonight’s Indiana Borough Council Work Session Agenda, discussion is expected to focus on possible redistricting of the borough’s wards. Discussion on the issue goes back to April of this year, with some feeling that with the current layout of the four wards of the borough, representation on Indiana Borough Council may be lopsided. The borough is looking at either keeping the current four ward system in place, changing the number of wards in the borough, or making it an at-large system, and tonight’s discussion is expected to focus on the pros and cons.
State police are alerting people and businesses about a scam involving a cryptocurrency and gift cards that has been going through the county. Victims are usually contacted by phone call or text message and are tricked into either purchasing gift cards or to withdraw cash and deposit it into a Bitcoin ATM. The incidents were first reported to State Police in October of 2021, when two Indiana County businesses were cheated out of a combined $40,000 after they were told to withdraw cash and deposit it in a Bitcoin ATM in Westmoreland County. Another case was reported recently with a business in White Township lost $14,658 after an employee was contacted and advised to deposit that money into a White Township Bitcoin ATM.
At their work session on Tuesday night, members of Indiana Borough Council heard a presentation on several reapportionment options. Discussion was brought up in April that the current wards did not have an equal distribution of population and in the opinion of the board, does not represent the “one person, one vote mentality”. Several different options were presented to the council members, ranging from six wards to eliminating the ward system completely and going with an “at large” representation system where council members could come from any part of the borough. Newell said that while going with the ward system will keep equal representation intact, that is not the case with going at large.
On Tuesday evening, the Blairsville Borough Council continued its work on a facade ordinance. The ordinance will ensure that unoccupied buildings within the downtown business district remain in good condition and look like they are open for business. Borough Manager Mike Baker said that it’s not just for making sure that things look good.
